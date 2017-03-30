Luke Beverdige concerned by Jason Johannisen stalemate

Bulldogs fans will be hoping for more of this in the future. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his door is open to Jason Johannisen should he want to re-start contract talks through the AFL season.

The reigning Norm Smith medallist has put off negotiations until the end of the season, with the two parties reportedly a long way apart on contract terms.

Beveridge admitted he was concerned about the delay.

“Yeah, (it worries me) a little bit,” Beveridge said on Thursday.

“It’s a first time for me. JJ’s situation is quite unique.

“I think the simple way to look at it is JJ has backed himself to have a great year and leverage a contract for the future.”

Beveridge said he had spoken to the speedster this week and warned him of the risk of doing that.

“He’s aware of that and he’s made a fully informed decision to put the contract talks off,” Beveridge said.

“Although he probably takes on a little bit of risk in doing that, all that I can do and we can do is just support him.

“If JJ establishes himself as that player that can demand what he’s after, then full credit to him.”

But the coach also offered Johannisen an out.

“I said to him that if at any stage through the year that he feels he wants to get something done earlier, than let’s go there because that’s obviously what we want and there’s no reason why he can’t change his mind,” Beveridge said.

Beveridge said he didn’t believe Johannisen wanted to leave the AFL champions and that the pull of his home state, Western Australia, is a factor..

“He wants to be a Bulldogs player and that’s encouraging so I will take him at his word,” Beveridge said.