Sydney sink City 3-0

Sydney won another battle on Saturday night, as they edge closer to winning the war.

City competed well for an hour or so but Sydney just maintained their strong intensity and eventually broke through after making the most of a long throw to open the scoring through Brosque.

From there, Sydney were never going to get caught as Bobo scored another double to secure another handsome victory.

City, while the game was level, asked Sydney questions and Fornaroli was unlucky not to open the scoring as his freekick hit the post.

Overall, Sydney’s intensity and ability to concentrate for 90 minutes secured the win.

City were up and down yet again with their quality and it cost them dearly.

They have two more matches to fix these issues and perhaps prepare for a proper assault on a championship that is Sydney’s to lose.

Final score

Sydney FC 3

Melbourne City 0