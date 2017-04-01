 

Sydney sink City 3-0

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Sydney won another battle on Saturday night, as they edge closer to winning the war.

    City competed well for an hour or so but Sydney just maintained their strong intensity and eventually broke through after making the most of a long throw to open the scoring through Brosque.

    From there, Sydney were never going to get caught as Bobo scored another double to secure another handsome victory.

    City, while the game was level, asked Sydney questions and Fornaroli was unlucky not to open the scoring as his freekick hit the post.

    Overall, Sydney’s intensity and ability to concentrate for 90 minutes secured the win.

    City were up and down yet again with their quality and it cost them dearly.

    They have two more matches to fix these issues and perhaps prepare for a proper assault on a championship that is Sydney’s to lose.

    Final score

    Sydney FC 3
    Melbourne City 0

    Alan Nicolea
    Alan Nicolea

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers covering football, tennis and rugby league. When he isn't live blogging he's busy at work at @Boldtutor.