Crusaders conquer Waratahs 41-22

The Crusaders are six from six in 2017 and four from four against Australian teams after holding off a resurgent Waratahs side in Sydney, getting home 41-22.

It was a tight opening to the contest, but two tries in three minutes for the Crusaders in the first half put all the pressure on the Tahs who are in desperate need of a win to keep their finals hopes alive.

Just when the home side thought they were back in it, thanks to a Michael Hooper try in the 23rd minute, the Crusaders hit right back, taking a 19-10 lead into the break.

Tries on either side of halftime to Tim Bateman stunned the Tahs as the Crusaders looked to run away with the game, but the NSW side dug deep and took the fight to the most successful side in Super Rugby history.

Superb tries to Jake Gordon and Taqele Naiyaravoro within three minutes of each other had the Crusaders looking nervous with the deficit sitting at just four points with 20 minutes to go.

Despite a Mitch Hunt penalty goal that stretched the lead out to a converted try, the Waratahs were still well and truly in the game, keeping the Crusaders much more fancied offence at bay.

But you can only keep the Tiger caged for so long. Two tries inside the final ten minutes sunk the Waratahs to their fourth loss of the season from just six games.

A key bonus point for the Crusaders puts them just ahead of the Chiefs in a tight New Zealand conference battle.

The Waratahs will make the trip across the ditch next week to face a firing Hurricanes side fresh off a win over the Reds, while the Crusaders take their first well-earned bye of the season after six wins on the trot.

Final score

Waratahs 22

Crusaders 41