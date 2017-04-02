Nix stun Victory to stay alive in A-League

Liverpool show their attacking dominance to down Everton in derby

Roly Bonevacia fired Wellington Phoenix to a 3-0 A-League win over 10-man Melbourne Victory on Sunday evening.

Dutch-born livewire Bonevacia struck two long-range first-half goals to put the Nix in control at AAMI Park, with substitute Shane Smeltz adding a third in the 89th minute.

Wellington arrived in Melbourne as the only team with something to play for and it showed.

While the Victory will end the season in second place, irrespective of results in the final three weeks, the Nix needed three points to remain in the hunt for a finals spot.

The triumph moved the Phoenix to within four points of sixth-placed Perth, with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

Phoenix coach Des Buckingham says the performance had been coming all season.

“To come away with a 3-0 result is hugely pleasing but, to put in the context of the season, we’re not where we want to be which is frustrating,” he said.

“We’re still alive. We’ve got two more matches, which we need to win but we’re reliant on other results also.”

Victory coach Kevin Muscat asked his players to avoid complacency in the build-up to the match but says “it couldn’t have gone any further from what we talked about”.

“From start to finish it was nowhere near good enough,” he said.

“I can’t remember the last time I have come here and been so disappointed in the performance.”

Ex-Victory midfielder Gui Finkler laid off a pass for Bonavecia’s first, with a lovely outside-of-the-boot pass.

Former Dutch youth international Bonavecia took two touches and drilled a low effort past Lawrence Thomas.

Full of confidence, Bonevacia had another crack from 30 yards and saw his low drive find the net with the help of the post.

If reports of the 25-year-old’s move to Western Sydney next season are true, the Nix will be hard-placed to replace him.

Buckingham refused to comment on Bonevacia’s mooted move to the Wanderers.

Finding themselves 2-0 down after 26 minutes, Victory set about the repair job.

Marco Rojas made a meal of a back-post header from Fahid Ben Khalfallah’s lofted cross, and Besart Berisha fired a half-volley wide before the break.

Stoic defending from the Nix kept the Victory at arm’s length and the hosts’ task was made all the tougher by Alan Baro’s send-off on 72 minutes.

The Spanish centre-back was aghast to be dismissed but could have no complaints after bringing down another Victory alumni, Kosta Barbarouses, when the Kiwi was through on goal.

Smeltz ensured the match had the same scoreline as their last meeting in January at Westpac Stadium with a close-range finish from Thomas Doyle’s cross.

The loss is the Victory’s first at home in the league in 14 months while the Nix completed their first back-to-back wins over the A-League powerhouse.