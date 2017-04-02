Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

The slippery Eels keep on sliding as Canberra blow them away

The St George Illawarra Dragons are firing on all cylinders but need to be weary of a Wests Tigers side that showed improved form last week. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.

Despite yet again fading against the Melbourne Storm, the Tigers showcased just how dangerous they can be to the opposition after a strong first half showing against the premiership favourites.

Coming off a hiding against the Canberra Raiders, the Tigers put Melbourne to the sword in the first half, racing to a 14-nil lead on the back of an outstanding performance from David Nofoaluma.

Unfortunately, the Tigers could not maintain their strong start and eventually succumbed 22-14, letting slip an opportunity to really kick-start their season.

Regardless, another chance presents itself today for the Tigers to get their season back on track. While the Dragons have defied expectations so far, they remain a work in progress, and the Tigers should fancy their chances of causing an upset if they can replicate their first half performance against Melbourne.

Indeed the loss of Luke Brooks to injury shouldn’t destabilise the Tigers attack too much. Brooks has been in poor form over the last few weeks and so Jack Littlejohn gets a chance to stamp his authority in the playmaking role.

The Dragons meanwhile have kept things simple in the opening month of the competition and this simplicity has paid dividends so far. They are making the most of a mobile forward pack that is being led superbly by Paul Vaughan, Tyson Frizell and Jack De Belin.

With such great service upfront from the preceding trio, the Dragons are punching holes up the middle of the park and this is where Gareth Widdop and Josh Dugan are causing huge damage.

With that said, the Dragons have only gotten the better of teams that have struggled for form. The Panthers, Warriors and Sharks were all a bit off-colour when the Dragons beat them, and the Eels at their best put St George Illawarra to the sword away from home.

Prediction

If the Tigers are primed for an arm-wrestle like they were in the first half against Melbourne, they are every chance of causing the upset. Failure to roll up their sleeves though will see the Dragons secure another win.

Tigers by 6

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEST.