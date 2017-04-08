Accurate Cats crunch misfiring Melbourne

Geelong have come away with a 29-point victory today at Etihad Stadium against a dogged Melbourne team.

For the second week in a row Geelong have come away with the win after being dominated for the first three quarters of the game.

Kicking straight was the difference today with Melbourne butchering many opportunities in front of goal.

In what may be the biggest story out of this game No.1 ruckman Max Gawn who is the premier big man in the game went down early in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and wasn’t seen again.

It was the usual suspects for Geelong with Hawkins kicking five and Menzel kicking four. Dangerfield and Selwood combined for 71 touches and four goals.

While Jack Watts had to battle hard in the ruck throughout the day once Gawn went down, he ended up with 23 touches and two goals.

Captain Nathan Jones battled hard with 35 touches while Jayden Hunt offered dash and excitement throughout the day with 26 and a long-range goal.

Melbourne were down at halftime but had 13 more inside 50s and seven more scoring shots. The trend continued in the third quarter but the story of the day was how deplorable they were in front of goal.

Geelong didn’t get many chances but when they went forward they capitalised with two goals in the last two minutes to bring the margin to three points.

In the last quarter, it was all Geelong with them kicking six goals to one as Melbourne just looked like they had run out of legs and confidence as Geelong kicked three goals in the first five minutes and then they just ran away with the game.