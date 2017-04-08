Cahill to bring experience, x-factor for City

Footballer injures himself trying to karate kick official

Melbourne City may not have taken giant strides this season but have served their rivals a key reason why they can’t be discounted from the A-League title race: Tim Cahill.

The Socceroo is the X-Factor that other clubs would love to have heading into the finals.

In the big moments, Cahill is always the man most likely to produce.

He delivered the A-League expansion club’s first piece of silverware in November when he scored the only goal in the FFA Cup final against Sydney FC and at AAMI Park on Friday night he delivered another trademark header, which proved the difference against Adelaide United.

Coach Michael Valkanis saluted the 37-year-old’s match-changing impact.

“We know Timmy’s a weapon,” he said.

“Not only his header today but his performance and his workmanlike attitude.

“I thought he was exceptional and he did a very good job for us.”

Cahill has been carefully managed throughout the year, missing his fair share of training to ensure his body endures for both club and country.

Valkanis said the striker was “in great shape” ahead of the final month of the season.

“It probably helped a lot during that period where we did rest him a little bit,” he said.

“He’s looking really good. He copped a knock on the shin but he was a warrior and kept going.”

There was good news from the back of the pitch too, where fit-again centre-back Michael Jakobsen proved his fitness.

There were doubts that the Danish defender would be seen again this season after a calf injury initially diagnosed as a one-week injury sidelined him for two months.

Sure enough, his return to the City side coincided with a win and a clean sheet.

Jakobsen couldn’t hide his delight after the match, saying he got through injury-free.

“I’m very happy today,” he said.

“We won and we got a clean sheet in front of our home crowd. It’s very important for us to finish off strong.

“And on my behalf I’m glad nothing else came up.”

Valkanis said he couldn’t help but wonder where fourth-placed City might be on the table had Jakobsen not suffered the injury.

“He’s probably the best defender in the A-League and he’s very important to us,” Valkanis said.

“He had another very good game and he lifted everyone around him as well.”