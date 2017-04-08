Chadd Sayers named Sheffield Shield player of the year

Jason Krejza picks his Ashes side that will demolish England 5-0

Smith sensationally hits two sixes in a row for final-over IPL win

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

After narrowly missing out on Test selection, Chadd Sayers has been named Sheffield Shield Player of the Year for snaring 54 scalps in the country’s premier domestic competition.

The South Australian paceman finished with an average of 19.20 in the regular season, which included four five-wicket hauls.

He also took eight wickets in the Shield final against Victoria to finish with 62 wickets for the season.

Cricket Australia Team Performance Manager Pat Howard said Chadd has had a remarkable season.

“His performance with the ball has been phenomenal. He is an extremely deserving recipient of the 2016-17 Sheffield Shield Player of the Year award, and perhaps unlucky not to have played Test cricket given the time he has spent with the Test squad.”

“We congratulate Chadd on his achievements, and all of our State Cricket Award winners.”

The 29-year-old Sayers edged out Western Australia all-rounder Hilton Cartwright, NSW batsman Ed Cowan and Victorian bowler Chris Tremain by two votes for the award.

Votes were awarded by standing umpires on a 3-2-1 basis.

2016-17 Award winners

Sheffield Shield Player of the Year: Chadd Sayers (South Australia).

Benaud Spirit of Cricket Award: Tasmania

Men’s Spirit of Cricket Award (Shield/Matador): Tasmania

Men’s Spirit of Cricket Award – Captain: George Bailey

Women’s Spirit of Cricket Award (WNCL): Tasmania

Women’s Spirit of Cricket Award – Captain: Veronica Pyke

Lord’s Taverners Indigenous Cricketer of the Year: Cameron Trask (Queensland)

Toyota Futures League Player of the Year: Thomas Rogers (ACT)

Umpire of the Year: Simon Fry