Carlton Blues vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog

After a valiant performance kast week, the Carlton Blues meet a red-hot Essendon Bombers looking to add to their perfect start with a third straight win. Join The Roar from 3pm (AEST) for live scores and commentary.

The Bombers have hit the ground running in 2017. An ardour-driven victory was backed up last week against Brisbane, despite a late scare.

Essendon led by 42 points late in the second term before the Lions came storming home to hit the front early in the last quarter. The Bombers were able to prove that their Round 1 triumph was no fluke, surviving this scare to claim the four points.

The Bombers have the chance to go 3-0 for the first time since 2013, when they were controversially ruled out of the finals series.

There is real excitement among Bombers fans, who would love nothing more than to clinch a victory over their bitter rivals.

On the other end of the spectrum, Carlton are yet to claim victory in season 2017.

The Blues played some impressive footy last weekend against a genuine contender in Melbourne, sticking with the Demons for much of the match before eventually being overrun. Marc Murphy continued to lead from the front, gathering over 30 disposals for the second time this season.

The last time these two sides met was in the last round of 2016, when the Bombers won just their third game of the season, defeating the Blues by 24 points.

History is on the side of the Bombers, having only lost once in their last five meetings.

For Essendon, Matthew Leuenberger, Heath Hocking, Mitch Brown, Matt Dea and James Stewart all make their way into the side that beat Brisbane last week. Ben Howlett misses the contest due to injury, while Michael Hartley has been omitted.

Carlton meanwhile have Harry McKay and Tom Williamson in the line up to make their AFL debuts, while Rhys Palmer has also been named for his first match as a Blue. Sam Kerridge is the fourth inclusion, with the only player omitted being Dennis Armfield.

The headlines have quickly shifted from Essendon’s returning stars to the emergence of their newest superstar Zach Merrett.

After an impressive 2016, Merrett has stolen the show this season with two monstrous performances. The 21-year-old currently leads the competition in kicks and is ranked fourth in disposals, averaging 34.5 touches in his opening two games.

Prediction

It’s hard to tip against the Bombers in this one, but the Blues will certainly give them a run for their money.

Essendon by 25 points.