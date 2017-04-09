Carlton Blues vs Essendon Bombers: AFL live scores, blog

After a valiant performance kast week, the Carlton Blues meet a red-hot Essendon Bombers looking to add to their perfect start with a third straight win. Join The Roar from 3pm (AEST) for live scores and commentary.
The Bombers have hit the ground running in 2017. An ardour-driven victory was backed up last week against Brisbane, despite a late scare.
Essendon led by 42 points late in the second term before the Lions came storming home to hit the front early in the last quarter. The Bombers were able to prove that their Round 1 triumph was no fluke, surviving this scare to claim the four points.
The Bombers have the chance to go 3-0 for the first time since 2013, when they were controversially ruled out of the finals series.
There is real excitement among Bombers fans, who would love nothing more than to clinch a victory over their bitter rivals.
On the other end of the spectrum, Carlton are yet to claim victory in season 2017.
The Blues played some impressive footy last weekend against a genuine contender in Melbourne, sticking with the Demons for much of the match before eventually being overrun. Marc Murphy continued to lead from the front, gathering over 30 disposals for the second time this season.
The last time these two sides met was in the last round of 2016, when the Bombers won just their third game of the season, defeating the Blues by 24 points.
History is on the side of the Bombers, having only lost once in their last five meetings.
For Essendon, Matthew Leuenberger, Heath Hocking, Mitch Brown, Matt Dea and James Stewart all make their way into the side that beat Brisbane last week. Ben Howlett misses the contest due to injury, while Michael Hartley has been omitted.
Carlton meanwhile have Harry McKay and Tom Williamson in the line up to make their AFL debuts, while Rhys Palmer has also been named for his first match as a Blue. Sam Kerridge is the fourth inclusion, with the only player omitted being Dennis Armfield.
The headlines have quickly shifted from Essendon’s returning stars to the emergence of their newest superstar Zach Merrett.
After an impressive 2016, Merrett has stolen the show this season with two monstrous performances. The 21-year-old currently leads the competition in kicks and is ranked fourth in disposals, averaging 34.5 touches in his opening two games.
Prediction
It’s hard to tip against the Bombers in this one, but the Blues will certainly give them a run for their money.
Essendon by 25 points.
4:05pm
4:05pm
Q2 14:40
BEHIND
Carlton almost scoring 2 goals in a minute with Silvagni sending a long ball in towards Cripps who just can’t control the mark and the ball spills over for a behind.
Carlton – 2.5. 17
Essendon – 3.3. 21
4:03pm
4:03pm
Q2 15:27
GOAL
Wright finds Kreuzer out on the lead and the big man makes no mistake.
A big goal for the Blues against the run of the play.
Carlton – 2.5. 17
Essendon – 3.3. 21
4:01pm
4:01pm
Q2 17:25
BEHIND
Daniher takes a strong contested mark in the pocket which is very difficult in these conditions.
The angle does not favour the left footer although he does come mighty close, just missing to the left.
A bright start by the Bombers in this second term.
Carlton – 1.5. 11
Essendon – 3.3. 21
3:59pm
3:59pm
Q2 18:29
BEHIND
Parish attempts to create something out of nothing from the stoppage and would have had it not been rushed through on the line.
Carlton – 1.5. 11
Essendon – 3.2. 20
3:57pm
3:57pm
Q2 19:34
Heppell drives the Bombers inside fifty with a smart kick towards Langford which runs out of play for a throw in.
Carlton – 1.5. 11
Essendon – 3.1. 19
3:56pm
3:56pm
Q2
The Second Quarter has commenced here at the MCG.
Carlton – 1.5. 11
Essendon – 3.1. 19
3:53pm
3:53pm
Carlton controlled a large part of that opening term however it was the Bombers that took their chances.
It does not look as though it will dry up any time soon so accuracy is all the more crucial as goals will be hard come by.
3:51pm
3:51pm
QUARTER TIME
The Bombers lead by 8 points in a solid opening term from both sides in the wet.
Carlton – 1.5. 11
Essendon – 3.1. 19