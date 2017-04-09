Stormers vs Chiefs: Super Rugby live scores

The Stormers will play host to the Chiefs in a massive clash in Cape Town as both sides look to keep their undefeated streaks alive in 2017. Catch all the live scores on The Roar from 1:15am (AEST).

The last time these two met, the Chiefs rolled over the Stormers in Cape Town in the first week of the finals, completing a 60-21 demolition job to sink the South African’s title hopes.

The Stormers hadn’t played a New Zealand side all season leading into that final, as is the format of the draw, and come into today’s game under the same circumstances.

The Chiefs were undefeated coming over for the short two-game tour of South Africa, and remained so after pushing past the Bulls last week. 28-12.

The Stormers also overcame a South African side, cruising over a hapless Cheetahs side, piling on eight tries to one to win 53-10.

Both sides share nine wins each from their 18 games played against each other, but the Chiefs have won four of the last five, dominating the last few years.



Team News

The Stormers have made two changes to the side that beat the Cheetahs last week, including the return of Wilco Louw who has overcome a sternum injury.

After one week off, Louw will move into the front row at tighthead.

Scrumhalf Jano Vermaak has been ruled out of the game thanks to a concussion he suffered last week, being replaced by Dewaldt Duvenage.

For the Chiefs, coach Dave Rennie has made a number of alterations to his side that got the job done last week.

Both Sam Cane and Nepo Laulau have been ruled out with concussion troubles, allowing Lachlan Boshier and Atu Moli to replace them at openside flanker and tighthead respectively.

Moli will be joined by loosehead Kane Hames who has been shuffled into the starting line up.

In the backline, the Chiefs will be without a suspended Johnny Fa’auli. Stephen Donald will take up the role at inside centre in his stead.

The final change will be the return of winger Toni Pulu, who has overcome a hamstring strain to make the side. Shaun Stevenson has been moved back to the bench to make way for Pulu.



Prediction

They both may be undefeated, but the Stormers are yet to face a New Zealand side this season, a conference that is usually regarded as the benchmark in Super Rugby.

No doubt the Stormers are a top side and will most likely be in the finals equation at the end of the season, but they might just hit a road bump this week against a Chiefs side that are quickly looking like one of premiership favourites.



Chiefs to win by 14

