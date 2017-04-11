How the ARU squandered rugby’s future

When Australian rugby entered into the professional era in 1996 the state of the game and its previous governance appeared reasonably healthy.

Despite being defeated in the quarter final stages of the 1995 Rugby World Cup, the Wallabies had enjoyed a period of sustained success since 1978 and it would have been a brave person to suggest that the Australians would not thrive in the professional era.

However despite early signs of brilliance, the sun stopped shining on Australian rugby some time ago. This is not because the sun is no longer there, it’s just the ARU pulled the blinds down not only over the development of the game but over their own eyes given the recent decision by the ARU to cut one of its five sides from the Super Rugby competition. So how has it come to this?

In looking back over the past 15 odd years the ARU in one form or another has ‘promised the world but delivered an atlas’. Despite losing the final of the 2003 Rugby World Cup to a wonderful English side, things in Australian rugby appeared reasonably healthy evidenced by sustained success over the All Blacks, a series win over the British and Irish Lions and money in the bank.

Yet by 2005 Wallaby coach Eddie Jones had been sacked as the Wallabies simply lost too many Tests and the forwards were demolished in the scrum, a legacy that still faintly lingers.

Furthermore large sums of cash was spent on rugby league players of which two later exited rugby in less than ideal circumstances. How had it come to pass that the Wallabies failed to develop a front row that could compete on the international stage and reliance on players from another code?

I would submit that the sacking of the National Coaching Committee in 1996 has a large part to play. Some may argue that whatever performance manager or unit employed post 1996 had its success. If so why has there been no sustained success since 2003?

Here is an inconvenient truth the ARU can’t hide from. Since 2003 it has failed to win a Bledisloe Cup. It has failed to win a World Cup.

It has failed to defeat the British and Irish Lions. It has failed to win an Under 20 World Championship, and has not played in a final since 2010. The Wallabies have seldom beaten New Zealand and were embarrassingly taken apart by England at home in 2016.

The ARU simply has no credible argument that its development methods are delivering success either at the development level or at international level.

It is no secret the ARU is at odds with its base, you just have to read the submissions of Brett Papworth and Bob Dwyer to understand the tension that exists. Nearly a year ago the ARU released their strategic plan that was ‘to inspire all Australians to enjoy our great global game.’ Well some Victorians or West Australians are about to have that inspiration ripped away from them with the recent announcement that either the Melbourne Rebels or Western Force will cease to exist in 2018.

The ARU stated it would ignite Australia’s passion for the game and build sustainable success in the professional era – the elite teams. Yet one could argue that the only thing ignited is a civil war between the grass roots and the ARU.

We are informed that sustainable success will be built, but we have not seen that for nearly fifteen years so why believe that now? Surely when this plan was written the plan was to have five Australian Rugby sides in the Super Rugby competition, yet within a year that plan can’t be realised. Is this not evidence the ARU has little idea of the market it operates in?

We are told that Australia does not have the playing depth to sustain five Super Rugby sides. I would agree that we don’t have the depth in skill but do in player volume. What is clear from the results is that the development of the game has not returned the investment sought. And who is responsible for that? The ARU itself.

What if the youth were developed as they once were under the old National Coaching Committee? What if our schools and club rugby, our nurseries had been properly funded and encouraged to churn out quality players? I would submit the development of our players would have delivered a better professional player that could have competed at the elite levels and thus want the Australian Sporting consumer to be attracted to rugby.

This current nonsense of blaming a lack of quality players is akin to a poor tradesmen blaming his tools for his sloppy work.

I submit that the ARU has lacked vision to truly understand emerging markets and opportunities in the rugby market. In 2010 I wrote an article for The Roar entitled ‘Super Rugby must look to Tokyo, not Melbourne‘.

I said “A Tokyo based Super Rugby team held under an ARU license in a joint venture with the Japanese rugby union, and perhaps the private sector, is the way forward in many ways. A team with two-thirds Australian players and one-third Japanese players ensures both Australian and Japanese players are getting the opportunity to play at Super level. A much larger market both in gate and television revenue awaits. No natural competitor in the marketplace like rugby league or AFL. It’s also an attractive option for European players and returning Australian’s from abroad.”

Andy Marionos of SANZAAR appears to agree “Commercially it’s an untapped market, and there’s a lot of players that are migrating to play in that area as well as the fact that they’re going to be hosting a world cup pretty shortly,” he said.

“We believe in long term there’s a lot more growth to come out of that market.”

A rugby opportunity and rugby paradise lost.