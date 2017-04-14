Scorelines and winners, NRL predictions for Round 7

Ok, so last week I only got 4 from 8 but we will see how I go this week. Again Im going to be bold and try to pick the score.

Rabbits vs Bulldogs

The Good Friday night match despite its dark happenings a couple of years ago is fast becoming a must-watch game of the year. With both teams coming off a win from last week this should be a close one I think that the Rabbits will continue their winning ways and get away with a close win.

Prediction 18-16 Rabbits

Knights vs Roosters

Roosters will bounce back from their loss last week at the hand of the Broncos while the Knights will continue to falter. This should be an easy win for the Roosters

Prediction 34-10 Roosters

Broncos vs Titans

The Queensland derby and probably the game of the week. The Broncos are back to their winning ways after an easy win over the Roosters while the Titans are coming off a hard loss to Canberra. Despite this they both lift their game when a local Derby is on and the Broncos will get away with it easily in the last ten to fifteen but the Titans will fight all the way.

Prediction 26-16 Broncos

Manly vs Storm

After both teams having a shock loss last week and the Storm’s undefeated streak coming to an end, the Storm will be firing back hard with the Sea Eagles firmly in their sights. The Storm will put on display and runout winners for this match and be back with a vengeance.

Prediction Storm 38-18

Raiders vs Warriors

As much as I would like to see the Warriors go three in a row it ain’t going to happen, with the home ground advantage and the Raiders playing to their best, their confidence will be high and they’ll be too strong for the Warriors. Warriors may but up a decent fight but it won’t be enough.

Prediction Raiders 24-10

Dragons vs Cowboys

With the Dragons firmly on fire at the moment and Thruston out for the Cowboys this is going to be a hard Easter weekend for the club. The Dragons should pretty much steam roll the Cowboys in what would be a one-sided affair, and maybe an easy training run.

Prediction Dragons 44-6

Sharks vs Panthers

Panthers will bounce back for last week with their full-strength side and be able to topple the premiers, the Sharks got lucky with another terrible decision for the bunker last week. I really don’t think that the Sharks will have any answer for the Panthers.

Prediction Panthers 28-12

Eels vs Tigers

Tigers will again get a win this weekend and keep Cleary on his perfect start to his coaching career with the Tigers. I cant see how with all the dramas that the Eels are having at the moment how they would produce a win.

Prediction Tigers 24-8

Will there you have it for another week, this should be a good Easter long weekend of footy. Enjoy the weekend and most importantly have a happy and safe Easter, look forward bringing you another predictions article next week.