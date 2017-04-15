Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons welcome the Fremantle Dockers to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for an important Round 4 clash. Join The Roar from 1:45pm (AEST) for live scores and a blog.

Melbourne will be looking to rectify what went wrong last week after dominating for the first three quarters, before losing their way in front of goal which ultimately cost them victory.

The loss was only made worse with influential ruckman Max Gawn picking up a hamstring injury, likely to rule him out for 12 weeks.

Fremantle surprised everybody with a 13-point over the premiers after making six changes and bringing in some youth. The Hill brothers were dynamic and Nate Fyfe dominated the middle.

A lot now rests on the shoulders of Jake Spencer to do the bulk of the ruck work until Gawn returns for the Demons. They played in tandem during the preseason and Spencer did some nice things.

Two bulls will be going head-to-head in the middle, with young star Clayton Oliver getting better with each game after having another 28 disposals against the best duo in the competition. On the other side Nat Fyfe had 33 touches and looked every bit like his Brownlow Medal form of two seasons ago.

Prediction

Both sides were very impressive in their performances last week. If Melbourne bring the same sort of pressure as last week then they should get the win today.

Melbourne by 18.

Join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 1:45pm (AEST).