Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons welcome the Fremantle Dockers to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for an important Round 4 clash. Join The Roar from 1:45pm (AEST) for live scores and a blog.
Melbourne will be looking to rectify what went wrong last week after dominating for the first three quarters, before losing their way in front of goal which ultimately cost them victory.
The loss was only made worse with influential ruckman Max Gawn picking up a hamstring injury, likely to rule him out for 12 weeks.
Fremantle surprised everybody with a 13-point over the premiers after making six changes and bringing in some youth. The Hill brothers were dynamic and Nate Fyfe dominated the middle.
A lot now rests on the shoulders of Jake Spencer to do the bulk of the ruck work until Gawn returns for the Demons. They played in tandem during the preseason and Spencer did some nice things.
Two bulls will be going head-to-head in the middle, with young star Clayton Oliver getting better with each game after having another 28 disposals against the best duo in the competition. On the other side Nat Fyfe had 33 touches and looked every bit like his Brownlow Medal form of two seasons ago.
Prediction
Both sides were very impressive in their performances last week. If Melbourne bring the same sort of pressure as last week then they should get the win today.
Melbourne by 18.
Join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 1:45pm (AEST).
2:35pm
Mat Datson said | 2:35pm | ! Report
Goal
Garlett gets out the back and kicks the goal. 10minutes left in the half
Melbourne 5.6.36
Fremantle 5.2.32
2:33pm
Mat Datson said | 2:33pm | ! Report
Goal
Mundy takes a good mark in the square. Goal for Goal at the moment
Melbourne 4.6.30
Fremantle 5.2.32
2:31pm
Mat Datson said | 2:31pm | ! Report
Goal
Kent snaps a lovely goal from the boundary
Melbourne 4.6.30
Fremantle 4.2.26
2:27pm
Mat Datson said | 2:27pm | ! Report
Goal
Good vision by B.Hill as he picks out Neale 20m out directly infront
Melbourne 3.6.24
Fremantle 4.2.26
2:24pm
Mat Datson said | 2:24pm | ! Report
Goal
Good pressure from the Dees as Harmes gets the free and just kicks the goal
Melbourne 3.6.24
Fremantle 3.2.20
2:23pm
Mat Datson said | 2:23pm | ! Report
Repeat entries to start the 2nd term for Melbourne
Melbourne 2.6.18
Fremantle 3.2.20
2:14pm
Mat Datson said | 2:14pm | ! Report
Quarter Time
Fremantle have started well and lead by 3points. Mccarthy leads the way with 10disposals and a goal while Oliver has 8 touches and 4 clearances,
Melbourne 2.5.17
Fremantle 3.2.20
2:08pm
Mat Datson said | 2:08pm | ! Report
Goal
Great work in the middle with Spencer tapping it to Oliver (has 4 clearances) who picks out Jack Watts to take the strong mark.
Melbourne 2.5.17
Fremantle 3.1.19
2:06pm
Mat Datson said | 2:06pm | ! Report
Goal
Mundy slots it from 50, perfect start for the Dockers. 6minutes left in the term
Melbourne 1.4.10
Fremantle 3.1.19
2:04pm
Mat Datson said | 2:04pm | ! Report
Great Mark
Fyfe running back into Jones takes the grab. Cant convert the shot though
Melbourne 1.4.10
Fremantle 2.1.13
2:01pm
Mat Datson said | 2:01pm | ! Report
Goal
Good pressure from Fremantle causes a turnover in the middle leads to Mccarthy kicking the goal. Melbourne inaccurate again
Melbourne 1.4.10
Fremantle 2.0.12