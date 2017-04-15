 

Melbourne Demons vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

Mat Datson Roar Guru

Mat Datson is a Roar Guru

    Live Scores

    Melbourne vs. Fremantle
    MCG
    AFL Home and Away April 15, 2017
    Q2 - 14:00 - Melbourne 30, Fremantle 32
    Melbourne Fremantle
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q12517   3220
    Q25636   5232

    The Melbourne Demons welcome the Fremantle Dockers to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for an important Round 4 clash. Join The Roar from 1:45pm (AEST) for live scores and a blog.

    Melbourne will be looking to rectify what went wrong last week after dominating for the first three quarters, before losing their way in front of goal which ultimately cost them victory.

    The loss was only made worse with influential ruckman Max Gawn picking up a hamstring injury, likely to rule him out for 12 weeks.

    Fremantle surprised everybody with a 13-point over the premiers after making six changes and bringing in some youth. The Hill brothers were dynamic and Nate Fyfe dominated the middle.

    A lot now rests on the shoulders of Jake Spencer to do the bulk of the ruck work until Gawn returns for the Demons. They played in tandem during the preseason and Spencer did some nice things.

    Two bulls will be going head-to-head in the middle, with young star Clayton Oliver getting better with each game after having another 28 disposals against the best duo in the competition. On the other side Nat Fyfe had 33 touches and looked every bit like his Brownlow Medal form of two seasons ago.

    Prediction
    Both sides were very impressive in their performances last week. If Melbourne bring the same sort of pressure as last week then they should get the win today.

    Melbourne by 18.

    Join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 1:45pm (AEST).

    Live Score Updates

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' BEHIND - Tomas Bugg (Melbourne)
    2' BEHIND - Mitch Hannan (Melbourne)
    4' GOAL - Shane Kersten (Fremantle)
    6' GOAL - Jake Spencer (Melbourne)
    13' BEHIND - Dean Kent (Melbourne)
    15' BEHIND - Rushed (Melbourne)
    16' GOAL - Cam McCarthy (Fremantle)
    19' BEHIND - Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)
    20' GOAL - David Mundy (Fremantle)
    22' GOAL - Jack Watts (Melbourne)
    23' BEHIND - Jack Watts (Melbourne)
    25' BEHIND - Cam McCarthy (Fremantle)
    Quarter 2
    3' BEHIND - Jeff Garlett (Melbourne)
    4' GOAL - James Harmes (Melbourne)
    6' GOAL - Lachie Neale (Fremantle)
    9' GOAL - Dean Kent (Melbourne)
    13' GOAL - David Mundy (Fremantle)
    15' GOAL - Jeff Garlett (Melbourne)
