Tigers look to extend winning streak

Travis Cloke and Lindsay Thomas showcase their acting skills with some ridiculous flops

Richmond will be looking to extend their current longest AFL winning streak against another club, when they venture away from the familiar confines of the MCG for the first time this season.

The Tigers (3-0) play Brisbane (1-2) at the Gabba on Sunday, having won their last nine games against the Lions

They’ve won their last seven matches in Brisbane, who haven’t beaten the Tigers there since 2004.

Winning interstate proved tough for the Tigers last year, when they lost five out of six matches outside Victoria.

Richmond haven’t won their first four games of a season for 22 years and coach Damien Hardwick is taking nothing for granted against the improving Lions.

“It is always is tough to go away and play interstate,” Hardwick said.

“Brisbane, we’ve played some pretty good footy up there, but we understand it’s a new coaching group up there and it’s going to be game on.

“They are playing some pretty good footy without getting the results.

“Defensively they set up behind the ball very well, offensively there’s some things that they are doing that are quite exciting for their football club.

“We’ve got to make sure that we come prepared to play because they are a side that is capable of kicking high scores in a short period of time.”

Hardwick said new Brisbane coach Chris Fagan, who he knew from their time together on Hawthorn’s coaching staff, was a very hard worker.

“He’s been in the game a long time so he knows what he’s doing, that’s why any side coached by Fages is going to be tough to beat,” Hardwick said.

He isn’t getting too excited about the Tigers start to the season, unlike some of Richmond’s success starved supporters.

“We’re playing some OK football, we’ve still got a fair way to go,” he said.

Former Lions coach Justin Leppitsch returns to Brisbane as a Tigers assistant coach.

“He obviously knows all our players bar a couple maybe, but it doesn’t change much at all,” Lions’ stalwart Daniel Rich said.

“Even though they have started the season really well, it’s a good opportunity for us to go out and show the crowd and our fans that we are improving week in week out and we are learning from previous weeks.”

Richmond have replaced forward Ben Lennon with midfielder Connor Menadue..

Brisbane will debut Cedric Cox and have recalled Claye Beams, while omitting Jack Frost and Jake Barrett.