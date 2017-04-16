First quarter report: NRL overachievers and underachievers

We have just about reached the quarter way mark of the NRL regular season and it is as tight as ever.

After six rounds, no club is undefeated after the Sharks won the grand final rematch last Sunday. Every club is off the mark in terms of wins. While a lot of teams have performed to expectation, there are a number which have either overachieved or underachieved so far.

So let’s have a look as to who and why?

The Dragons are the ultimate overachievers so far, sitting on top of the ladder. No one expected this after their Charity Shield loss. Cameron McInnes has proved a great pick up for the Dragons and based on statistics alone, he’d be close to an Origin berth for the Blues.

Paul Vaughan has also proved a great purchase and with Tyson Frizell and Jack de Belin already there, the St George pack is getting good go forward. Gareth Widdop is back to his best while the backline have been scoring plenty of points. It’s a long season and the more favoured teams will start to click into gear, but it’s hard to see the Dragons not being there in September.

The Sea Eagles are no certainties to be there in September with a 3-3 record, but they have been a surprise packet so far. There wasn’t much cause for optimism out of Brookvale with the retirement of Jamie Lyon and the likely forced retirements of Brett Stewart and Steve Matai.

However, the Manly pack is playing to its potential and any side with the Trbojevic brothers is going to win its share of games.

Turning towards the underachievers, a number of experts picked Penrith to be there on grand final weekend. They came within a fortnight last year and the young team, with another year’s experience, was expected to challenge, and they still might.

However, they’ve had a quiet start to the season and another loss to the Sharks on Sunday will make it tough for them to make the top four. There seems to be a few issues at the top with Matt Moylan not sure about the captaincy. It’s not crisis time yet but the Panthers need a win.

The Parramatta Eels started the season in great style with wins over Manly and St George Illawarra. Since then, they have lost four straight. Semi Radradra in particular is someone struggling for form after a great start.

Brad Arthur has some work to do here. Arthur held the team together last year when they were going from crisis to crisis and he needs to keep them in the race this weekend when they take on the equally desperate Tigers.

With Mitchell Moses in the Tigers team but wanting to jump ship to join the Eels, its anyone’s guess as to how this one will play out.

It’s very harsh to label the Titans as underachievers with their injury toll, but falling from 2016 semi finalists to one win from six in 2017 is hard to ignore. Gold Coast will get players back in coming weeks and will be more competitive but their season may be gone by the time that happens.

We are only a quarter way into the season and there are many surprises left in store for us. You obviously can’t win a premiership in April but you sure can lose one, so the next few weeks are pivotal for the Panthers, Eels and Titans.

For the Dragons and Sea Eagles, it’s a long season but they have definitely started much better than expected.