Ivan Cleary no clearer on Mitchell Moses switch

Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary is undecided on whether Mitchell Moses will transfer mid-season to Parramatta, but insists speculation won’t affect his performance against them on Monday.

Moses is already understood to have signed with the Eels for next season, but requested a mid-season release to the NRL club last week.

That was originally denied by the Tigers, however speculation has since mounted that he will be granted a release following the Easter Monday ANZ Stadium blockbuster.

But Cleary said he was yet to make a call on when Moses would be leaving the club – let alone if it would happen in the coming days.

“I really haven’t thought about it too much at all,” Cleary said on Sunday.

“It was a bit of a shock what happened last week. I’ve got enough to worry about before worrying about things like that.

“Those thoughts will come to my head when they come in.”

Moses was one of the Tigers’ best players in their upset 26-16 win over North Queensland in Townsville last week.

And Cleary accepts that all eyes will again be on the 22-year-old when he comes up against his future club.

But he said he hadn’t spoken to the club’s chief playmaker about the current situation, and didn’t expect it to be an issue come kick off.

“I guess for Mitch it’s crossed his mind we’re playing Parramatta,” Cleary said.

“He probably thought about it earlier in the week after it was done last week. But for the rest of the week and heading into tomorrow the focus will be on his job at the Wests Tigers.

“His job is here to play for the Wests Tigers and his teammates. It’s going on elsewhere in the NRL.”