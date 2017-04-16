Munster already comfortable at No.6

Melbourne youngster Cameron Munster is already beginning to feel at home in the five-eighth position, and he’s yet to play a full NRL game there.

The 22-year-old made his return from a broken jaw on Saturday, coming off the bench and then playing in the halves and at centre in the Storm’s 30-26 win over Manly.

However after growing up playing at fullback and deputising for Billy Slater there for the past two seasons, Munster said he hadn’t had to change his game too much to slot in alongside halfback Cooper Cronk.

“Playing fullback is a bit different with shapes,” Munster told AAP.

“But I’m pretty much playing the same position but just tackling more.

“Coops is just organising everything while I try and improve my running game a bit better and just play what I see in front of me and just go from there.

Munster was spotted by the Storm while playing in the Queensland Cup at fullback for the Central Queensland Capras in 2013.

He was brought into the NRL club’s under-20s side as a five-eighth, but went back into the Queensland Cup six games later as a fullback.

He was meant to start the 2017 season at No.6 for the Storm as a replacement for Blake Green but broke his jaw in Slater’s return match against Brisbane.

His versatility is also likely to ensure coach Craig Bellamy is able to continue playing an outside back on the bench for cover – potentially in the form of Ryley Jacks.

Munster was first brought on for Jacks at five-eighth on Saturday night, before returning to the field as cover for Young Tonumaipea at centre as they were both taken from the field for concussion checks.

“You could probably throw him in the back row too,” Bellamy said of Munster.

“He would do a good job too because he is a real footy player.”

Bellamy was happy with Munster’s form in his return match, just as he was with the bench utility tactic.

It also paid dividends for the Storm against the Broncos in round three, as Slater came off the bench when Munster was injured.

“It was obviously really handy today,” Bellamy said of the extra back on the bench.

“Sometimes it’s a gamble and sometimes it works out for you and sometimes it doesn’t.”

The Storm coach also indicated it was a risk he would likely continue to take.

“If you don’t get any injuries in the forwards it’s a pretty safe way to go,” he said.

“Because if you’ve got three forwards on the bench then you can usually get through the games with those.”