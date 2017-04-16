NBA Playoffs live stream: How to watch the first round in Australia on TV or stream online

An 8th Grader from the US dunks with one arm

A grinding NBA regular season has reached it’s end and the Playoffs get underway on Sunday morning, April 15 with the first game at 5am (AEST) between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the first round of the playoffs in Australia.

Click here for the full playoffs schedule

How to watch on TV

The only way to watch the NBA playoffs in Australia on TV will be through pay-TV channel ESPN. They have the exclusive rights to the NBA and will show as many games as possible.

During the first round of the NBA playoffs, there is a potential to be as many as 56 games over the course of just over two weeks, making it impossible for them to show all the games.

On the first day of the playoffs, ESPN will have three back-to-back games, beginning their coverage at 7:30am (AEST) with the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. On most days they will show at least one of the games, although there is no game to be shown on Tuesday, April 18.

ESPN will show all the games they have the rights to in the USA, as well as being able to pick up some of the games showed on, the ABC, TNT and by NBA TV.

For a more detailed planner of games ESPN will be showing, it’s advisable to check your local Foxtel guides.

How to live stream online

If you want to watch every game of the NBA playoffs, then the best option is to purchase a subscription to the NBA League Pass which allows you to watch every game of the NBA season and playoffs. It will set you back a fairly hefty cost of $40 a month but does come with a short free trial period.

For the games being shown on ESPN, a valid subscription to the Foxtel Sports pack will allow you to use Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

If you want a Foxtel service only for streaming without the TV subscription, then you can also sign up for Foxtel Play.

The Roar will also have you covered with live blogs and highlights of all the big matches.