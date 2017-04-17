Eels record tough comeback victory over Tigers to break losing streak

The Parramatta Eels have snapped a four-game losing streak on Easter Monday at Homebush, coming from behind to beat the Wests Tigers by four points.

Neither side were able to dominate the contest, but it was attacking all the way with both sides struggling to increase their defence to a level approaching acceptable for much of the match, although it was particularly the case in the first half.

In the end, it was the Eels creative players getting it done in the final 20 minutes, although they certainly had the rub of the green with every factor going their way.

Corey Norman was solid for much of the contest, while both their edges looked threatening against a vulnerable Tigers defensive line, which is something Ivan Cleary needs to work on with his side in a hurry.

The linking player for Parramatta was Clint Gutherson, who seemed to be involved in everything on both ends of the park, driving the blue and gold to victory.

In what could be Mitchell Moses’ final game for the Tigers, he had a solid showing and scored a try himself, but will be filthy he couldn’t get over the line, with some poor attacking options at the end of the game, including the final set ending in a kick leading to a seven-tackle set for Brad Arthur’s men.

James Tedesco had a staring display for the Tigers, while Matt McIlwrick seemed to pop up in all the right places and for the first 60 minutes at least, they won the forward battle.

But playing 80 minutes is key and the Eels managed to stay in touching distance right to the final when they scored three tries on the back of an incredible momentum run.

Despite the fact the Tigers took the lead into the halftime break it was the Eels opening the scoring down the left edge with their first use of the footy.

A shift from inside of their own half, including a fantastic final pass from Clint Gutherson put Semi Radradra into a 2-on-1 situation, before he passed inside for Michael Jennings to score under the posts.

they could have easily had a second try on the board and been up by a big margin early, but it wasn’t to be as the Tigers hit back with a raid from James Tedesco, followed by an inside pass for Mitchell Moses who streaked away to score.

The Eels would get themselves back into the lead with a soft try to Kirisome Auva’a, but if we are talking about soft tries, the way the Tigers got back in front five minutes later through Sauaso Sue was the height of poor defence.

The Tigers extended their lead right on the bell with a lovely kick from Jack Littlejohn finding an almost unmarked Kevin Naiqama in the corner who scored.

It was a tough slog to start the second half before Matt McIlwrick utilised a good attacking set from the Tigers to send them up by two converted tries, jumping out of dummy half to score.

The Eels looked well and truly out of the contest but found a way to fight back in, with their forwards getting into the contest led by a dominant performance from Nathan Brown and Siosaia Vave.

Their strong running allowed the Eels to score two tries down the right edge within five minutes of each other as Kirisome Auva’a scored off a Brad Takairaingi kick before Josh Hoffman scored in the corner off a shift right.

Still two points behind, it was the left edge striking next. David Nofoaluma dropped a ball on the attack, allowing Michael Jennings to run 70 metres, before a few plays set up Semi Radradra to run over on the left.

The Tigers had attacking opportunities into the last ten minutes, but none of them were fantastic and they failed to find a try.

Next week, the Eels have an important battle of the west at home against the Penrith Panthers, while the Tigers will host the Bulldogs in a game where both teams will be desperate to pick up wins and make a statement.

At Homebush on Easter Monday though, the Eels scoring three unanswered tries to come from behind and beat the Tigers.

Match Statistics

Tries: Eels (5), Tigers (4)

Conversions: Eels (3/5), Tigers (3/4)

Possession: Eels (49%), Tigers (51%)

Completions: Eels (23/31), Tigers (28/36)

All runs: Eels (177), Tigers (174)

All run metres: Eels (1672), Tigers (1790)

Line breaks: Eels (5), Tigers (4)

Offloads: Eels (9), Tigers (13)

Tackles: Eels (316), Tigers (295)

Missed tackles: Eels (38), Tigers (23)

Penalties: Eels (3), Tigers (4)

Errors: Eels (12), Tigers (12)

Final score

Parramatta Eels 26

Wests Tigers 22