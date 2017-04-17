Geelong thrash Hawks by 86 points

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Geelong have inflicted a second-straight humiliation of fallen AFL heavyweights Hawthorn, rewriting the record books with an 86-point Easter Monday hammering.

The Cats kicked 11 straight goals – their best tally at the MCG in their 120-year history – in the final quarter to put an exclamation mark on their 20.14 (134) to 6.12 (48) victory.

It also surged Geelong to the top of the AFL ladder, extending their perfect start to the season.

By contrast, Hawthorn will spend another week on the bottom of the pile after a performance that coach Alastair Clarkson described as “rubbish”.

Geelong ahead winners all over the field in their biggest win over the Hawks since 1949.

Tom Hawkins kicked four goals while Mitch Duncan (32 disposals) contended for best afield.

Steven Motlop wasn’t far behind with 33 touches and three last quarter goals, while Lachie Henderson impressed in defence.

Patrick Dangerfield took an early hit and wasn’t at his usual best but it didn’t matter for Geelong.

For the first time in 20 years, the Hawks have a 0-4 win-loss record and face an almighty challenge to be competitive in 2017.

Wasteful goalkicking kept Hawthorn in the contest through the first three quarters, with Geelong leading by just 14 during time-on in the third term.

Then the Cats flicked the switch, improving from 2.11 early in the second term and 18.3 to put Alastair Clarkson’s side to the sword.

Geelong coach Chris Scott said he was most pleased by the fact that his side won without playing fluently.

“It was pleasing we generated the chances. We just couldn’t convert and put the game away earlier than we did,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure we’re not the best team. But we could be.”

The midfield contest showed why Geelong entered the match unbeaten and Hawthorn without a win. Around the ball, the Cats were a well-oiled machine and the Hawks were out to jam their cogs.

It was almost working for three quarters.

“We somehow just hung in the game until the 20 minute mark of the third quarter and it fell away terribly. We’re disappointed with that,” Clarkson said.

“Our skill level is just nowhere where the level. Some of our players, you’d think they were different players.

“I’m hoping like hell it’s not a whole season of this sort of rubbish that we’re playing.”

Hawthorn’s result mirrors last weekend’s 86-point humilation to Gold Coast.

Luke Hodge was the Hawks’ best, overcoming a high elbow from James Parsons and a sling tackle from Sam Menegola.

James Sicily, a late inclusion for Ty Vickery, showed some spark up forward with two goals – the same return as Jack Gunston.

Josh Gibson was one of many Hawks to endure a dour day, concussing Tom Ruggles with an unseemly bump before conceding a clumsy deliberate rushed behind.