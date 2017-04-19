O’Donovan set to Jet away from Central Coast

Goal-line technology to the fore in thrilling finish to Milan Derby

Embattled Newcastle finally have something to celebrate, with sought-after Irish marksman Roy O’Donovan set to sign a two-year A-League deal on Wednesday.

It’s understood the club have secured the former Central Coast striker’s services just days after the Jets picked up their second wooden spoon in three seasons and promptly sacked coach Mark Jones.

O’Donovan has been heavily linked to the Jets in recent weeks, a rumour further fuelled over the weekend when Mariners coach Paul Okon reluctantly confirmed his 31-year-old top-scorer was on the way out.

The Jets reportedly beat Western Sydney and Brisbane to his signature.

O’Donovan has netted 11 goals this campaign for a struggling side and is a coup for a Jets outfit that scored only once in their final six games.

Jones’ team conceded a record 19 unanswered goals in that period to suffer an unceremonious fall from finals contenders to wooden spooners.

Talks with other potential recruits have been put on hold until a new coach is in place.

Jets chief executive Lawrie McKinna is hopeful of appointing someone before the squad breaks for holidays on May 5 and has said the club will favour candidates with experience.