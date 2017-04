Round 5 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 20 Apr 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Two Cats reported for cleaning Luke Hodge up

The Collingwood star David King says is a 'part of the problem'

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Teams for Round 5 of the 2017 AFL season have been named – check out all the ins and outs for every side below.

Port Adelaide Power vs Carlton Blues

7:50pm Friday April 21, Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Paddy Ryder

OUT: Matthew White (omitted)

Carlton Blues

IN: Cameron Polson, Andrew Phillips

OUT: Dale Thomas (soreness), Matthew Kreuzer (soreness)

NEW: Cameron Polson

Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions

1:45pm Saturday April 22, Etihad Stadium

Western Bulldogs

IN: Shane Biggs

OUT: Travis Cloke (ribs)

Brisbane Lions

IN: Ryan Harwood, Ryan Bastinac, Liam Dawson

OUT: Rohan Bewick, Tom Bell (omitted), Tom Cutler (hamstring)

Gold Coast Suns vs Adelaide Crows

4:35pm Saturday April 22, Metricon Stadium

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Callum Ah Chee

OUT: Steven May (hamstring)

Adelaide Crows

IN: Brad Crouch

OUT: Jake Kelly (injured)

Sydney Swans vs GWS Giants

7:25pm Saturday April 22, SCG

Sydney Swans

IN: Lewis Melican, Kurt Tippett, Isaac Heeney, Gary Rohan

OUT: Robbie Fox (knee), Nic Newman, Oliver Florent, Aliir Aliir (omitted)

NEW: Lewis Melican

GWS Giants

IN: Steve Johnson

OUT: Tim Taranto (managed)

Fremantle Dockers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

7:40pm Saturday April 22, Domain Stadium

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Darcy Tucker

OUT: Harley Balic (hip)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Mason Wood, Ed Vickers-Willis

OUT: Braydon Preuss (rested), Nathan Hrovat (omitted)

NEW: Ed Vickers-Willis

St Kilda Saints vs Geelong Cats

3:20pm Sunday April 23, Etihad Stadium

St Kilda Saints

IN: Billy Longer, Jack Steven, Shane Savage, Koby Stevens, Darren Minchington

OUT: Tom Hickey (managed), David Armitage (groin)

NEW: Koby Stevens

(three to be omitted)

Geelong Cats

IN: George Horlin-Smith, Jed Bews, Aaron Black, Darcy Lang, Rhys Stanley

OUT: James Parsons (suspended), Sam Menegola (suspended)

NEW: Aaron Black

(three to be omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks vs West Coast Eagles

4:40pm Sunday April 23, MCG

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Daniel Howe, Kade Stewart, Ty Vickery

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

West Coast Eagles

IN: Jack Darling, Dom Sheed, Mark Hutchings, Malcolm Karpany

OUT: Sam Mitchell (ankle)

(three to be omitted)

Richmond Tigers vs Melbourne Demons

7:25pm Monday April 24, MCG

Richmont Tigers

TBA

Melbourne Demons

TBA

Essendon Bombers vs Collingwood Magpies

3:20pm Tuesday April 25, MCG

Essendon Bombers

TBA

Collingwood Magpies

TBA