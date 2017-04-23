Hawks get first win against woeful West Coast

A spirited Hawthorn Hawks team finally recorded their first win of the season, defeating a very poor West Coast Eagles by 51 points at MCG.

The Hawks applied more pressure and effectively used their trademark cluster defensive set up, they will be proud of this performance and should continue on with confidence for the rest of the season.

West Coast looked poor for most of the day besides a brief patch in the third quarter which lasted no more than 10 minutes. The Eagles just cannot seem to shake that flat-track bullies tag.

The Hawks dominated most of the first quarter but the Eagles struggled back to only trail by eight points at quarter time, but there were early signs of what was to come for the Eagles.

In a nine-goal second quarter the Hawks managed to kick six of them to run away to a 27-point lead heading into the main break.

The Eagles just got worse as the quarter went on and the siren could not have come fast enough for them.

Luke Breust and Jack Darling both kicked three goals in the first half respectively, while Tom Mitchell had 19 touches for the Hawks and Andrew Gaff was the Eagles’ leading disposal winner having 17 touches to the main break.

The third quarter again belonged to Hawks who stood up really well to a 10-minute good patch from the Eagles to go into the last quarter with a 31-point lead.

With the win in sight the Hawks continued to pile on the goals in the last quarter with the Eagles giving up on their chance of winning. The Hawks ran away with a 51-point win which was much needed for their chances to finish in the top 8.

The Hawks best players for the game were Ben McEvoy (17 disposals, 43 hit outs and seven marks), Tom Mitchell (37 touches, five marks and six tackles) and Jack Gunston (three goals and 21 disposals).

The Eagles had a tough day at the office but still had some good contributors. They were Luke Shuey (33 disposals and two goals), Matt Priddis (22 touches and 11 tackles) and Jack Darling (four goals).

The pressure is continuing to build on the Eagles away record with yet another loss on the MCG. This was their last game on the ‘G for the home and away season, but they will need to be able to win on it come finals time. If you cannot win on the MCG, you cannot win a grand final!

The Hawks will feel relieved to have finally won a game and will build on this confidence throughout the rest of the season to mount a push for another finals campaign.

Next week the Hawks will be hosting the Saints down in Launceston next Saturday in what should be a cracking battle.

The Eagles will be playing back in Perth next Saturday night against Fremantle in what should be a much-anticipated derby.

Final score

Hawthorn Hawks 19.11.125

West Coast Eagles 11.9.75