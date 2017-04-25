Bomber blitz! Essendon blast the Pies on Anzac Day

Umpires again in the spotlight after controversial deliberate behind call

The Essendon Bombers have defeated a gallant but inaccurate Collingwood Magpies outfit in the ANZAC Day Match that had all the obligatory solemnity, excitement and drama you’d expect.

Beginning with the wonderful ANZAC ceremony which saw both teams run through the banner together, there was a moment of reflection before the highly anticipated match began.

The first quarter was played at a ferocious pace, with Essendon gaining the early ascendency courtesy of goals to Joe Daniher, Aaron Francis and Cale Hooker.

They were also helped in no small part due to Collingwood’s deplorable forward entries: by the end of the quarter, the Pies had one goal from 13 entries, compared to Essendon’s four goals from 14.

It was even worse looking at the marks inside forward 50 – the Pies had two, compared to their opponents’ seven.

Essendon were also comfortably leading disposals: particularly contested possessions, where they were defeating the Pies midfield in this area.

Ultimately, it was Essendon leading by 19 at the first break.

Collingwood came out a changed team in the second stanza, with a newfound intensity that allowed them to climb on top of scoring and the disposal count.

Adam Treloar and Jeremy Howe were prolific, allowing the Pies to score 4.7 compared to Essendon’s 3.2 – however, predicably, Collingwood’s characteristic inaccuracy still allowed Essendon to keep it’s nose in front by the vastly reduced margin of 3 points.

The third quarter, though, is when this game’s entertainment factor became extremely obvious. A free-flowing, exciting, nine-goal quarter in which both teams were able to gain the ascendency at one point or another was a delight to watch, but come three-quarter time we were still no closer to knowing who would win the footy match.

Collingwood were able to score three consecutive goals courtesy of Jamie Elliott, Daniel Wells and Darcy Moore, but Essendon hit straight back with their own streak of three goals, enabling them to win the quarter and keep Collingwood – somewhat – at bay.

Essendon, though, comfortably dominated the final quarter. Leading by 10 points at three-quarter time, they were able to slam on four goals to their competitors’ two and ran out the game not really troubled by Collingwood, who appeared to run out of legs towards the end of the game.

Joe Daniher was brilliant for the Dons – a deserving winner of the ANZAC Day Medal – while midfielders Zach Merrett, Dyson Heppell and Jobe Watson were prolific, and defenders Michael Hurley and James Kelly were also brilliant.

Youngsters Darcy Parish and Andy McGrath were also impressive, but seems to lose their presence towards the conclusion of the game.

For the losing side it was, somewhat predictably, Adam Treloar who was their best – his 39 disposals, 11 tackles and 1 goal meant he was once again showing his side how to perform well. Jeremy Howe and Pies debutant Daniel Wells were also brilliant for the club.

The result leaves Essendon at 3-2 ahead of a very winnable clash with the Demons next weekend, while Collingwood crash to a worrying 1-4 record ahead of a meeting with a brilliant Geelong side.

Final score

Essendon Bombers 15.10.100

Collingwood Magpies 11.16.82