Gamba Osaka vs Adelaide United: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Adelaide United are looking to hang on to their Asian Champions League finals spot as they make the trip to the last-placed Gamba Osaka. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8pm (AEST).
Picking up their first win of the Group Stages just two weeks ago against Jeju United, Adelaide have snuck their way into second place in Group H and sit in the all-important top two.
While Jiangsu Sainty are too far out of reach at the top of the pile, the battle for that second Round of 16 spot is heating up with just a couple of games to go.
Just one point separates Adelaide with Gamba Osaka at the bottom of the group, who also have one win to their name.
That win came against tonight’s opponent in the opening contest of the tournament.
Osaka cruised past the Reds in a fairly comfortable 3-0 victory, however, three Champions League losses on the trot have left them dangling at the wrong end of the standings.
Adelaide haven’t had an outstanding tournament either, but recent form has seen them overturn two opening losses with a win and draw in their past two games.
They’re not exactly coming in off blistering domestic form either. A two-all draw in the final game of the A-League season ten days ago saw them just rear their head of the bottom of the ladder.
The one point allowed them to only finish second last, a far cry from their championship winning run of the season prior.
Osaka are looking much stronger in terms of recent game time, coming into this one fresh off a blistering 6-0 romp of Omiya Ardija in the J-League just four days ago.
They’re sitting second in the league at the moment, but have just struggled to translate that domestic form in the Champions League.
Adelaide will be without a few familiar faces, with three players missing out due to suspension.
Riley McGree, Dylan McGowan and Taylor Regan have all been left off the plane to Japan.
Prediction
Group H has been all over the place in this year’s tournament and it could really go anywhere.
Judging off their last meeting, home ground advantage, and recent form back home, it’s hard to go past Gamba on this one, but Adelaide have proven to be much stronger in the Champions League in recent times.
Expect Adelaide to bag a goal or two, but Osaka should push themselves up the standings after this one.
Osaka to win 2-1.
8:07pm
5′
5′
GOAL OSAKA!!!
NAGASAWA!!!!
Gamba had the early chance and won the corner. A peach of a cross from and a clinical finish from the set piece beautifully opens the scoring.
Nagasawa came in front of his man at the near post and deflects the header straight into the back of the net.
8:04pm
3′
3′
Osaka down the right wing with DOAN!!! Beats one… and a second.
But he can’t take on the whole team, winning a throw in deep in the Reds half.
8:03pm
2′
2′
Steady start to the contest. Adelaide with the bulk of possession but Osaka have showed the most signs of agression.
8:01pm
1
1
The Reds defensive out of the gate, just playing it back to the keeper before sending the ball long. Osaka up to the early task though.
8:01pm
KICKOFF
KICKOFF
The first whistle of the game sounds and we are underway!!
It’s Adelaide who start the game with the ball at their feet on halfway and begin with the first possession of the game.
7:57pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:57pm | ! Report
Both sides out on the park and kickoff is just around the corner.
7:55pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:55pm | ! Report
Adelaide have certainly picked up their Champions League form, but Gamba Osaka are fresh off a mammoth 6-0 win in the J-League and have a win over the Reds already in 2017
7:54pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:54pm | ! Report
7:54pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:54pm | ! Report
7:53pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:53pm | ! Report
Around 6 minutes until kickoff
7:52pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:52pm | ! Report
Hello football fans and welcome to the Asian Champions League!!!
We’re getting to the pointy end of the Group stages and both sides are in desperate need of a win to keep their campaign alive and kicking.