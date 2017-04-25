Gamba Osaka vs Adelaide United: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Cahill on City's loss: 'I'm not going to put the players down'

Adelaide United are looking to hang on to their Asian Champions League finals spot as they make the trip to the last-placed Gamba Osaka. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8pm (AEST).

Picking up their first win of the Group Stages just two weeks ago against Jeju United, Adelaide have snuck their way into second place in Group H and sit in the all-important top two.

While Jiangsu Sainty are too far out of reach at the top of the pile, the battle for that second Round of 16 spot is heating up with just a couple of games to go.

Just one point separates Adelaide with Gamba Osaka at the bottom of the group, who also have one win to their name.

That win came against tonight’s opponent in the opening contest of the tournament.

Osaka cruised past the Reds in a fairly comfortable 3-0 victory, however, three Champions League losses on the trot have left them dangling at the wrong end of the standings.

Adelaide haven’t had an outstanding tournament either, but recent form has seen them overturn two opening losses with a win and draw in their past two games.

They’re not exactly coming in off blistering domestic form either. A two-all draw in the final game of the A-League season ten days ago saw them just rear their head of the bottom of the ladder.

The one point allowed them to only finish second last, a far cry from their championship winning run of the season prior.

Osaka are looking much stronger in terms of recent game time, coming into this one fresh off a blistering 6-0 romp of Omiya Ardija in the J-League just four days ago.

They’re sitting second in the league at the moment, but have just struggled to translate that domestic form in the Champions League.

Adelaide will be without a few familiar faces, with three players missing out due to suspension.

Riley McGree, Dylan McGowan and Taylor Regan have all been left off the plane to Japan.

Prediction

Group H has been all over the place in this year’s tournament and it could really go anywhere.

Judging off their last meeting, home ground advantage, and recent form back home, it’s hard to go past Gamba on this one, but Adelaide have proven to be much stronger in the Champions League in recent times.

Expect Adelaide to bag a goal or two, but Osaka should push themselves up the standings after this one.

Osaka to win 2-1.

