How the recruits and draftees are going: Brisbane (Part 1)

Previously, I discussed how Adelaide’s recruits and draftees are going. In today’s article, I am moving on to a look in at how the Brisbane Lions recruits and draftees are travelling five rounds into 2017.

Jack Frost – Traded from Collingwood with #76 and a 2017 third round pick for 2017 third and fourth round pick

Frost, former Collingwood player and brother of former Giants and current Melbourne player Sam, hasn’t had the dream start to his career at Brisbane.

Suspended in a pre-season match for Round 1, playing Rounds 2 and 3 for a total of ten disposals, and his direct opponents in those games gaining a total of 26 disposals, two goals, and five behinds.

He has slightly improved in the NEAFL, gaining 22 disposals in two games, but I think he needs to improve in order to gain regular senior appearances.

Hugh McCluggage – #3 3016 AFL Draft

McCluggage made his debut in Round 3 after one game in the NEAFL, in which he accumulated 14 disposals and one goal.

He hasn’t looked out of place at AFL level, gaining a total of 44 disposals and one goal over the three games he’s played. He is certainly a player who looks like he could be a valuable player in years to come, possibly playing along the wing and half-forward line.

Jarrod Berry – #17 2016 AFL Draft

Berry made his debut in the same match as Hugh McCluggage, and also looks promising. He played a magnificent game against Sydney in the NEAFL, gaining 29 disposals and a goal, but has had a slightly lower output to McCluggage in the seniors, gaining a total of 24 disposals, but beating him to the first goal at AFL level.

He is another cub who looks like he could be a lion in years to come.

Alex Witherden – #23 2016 AFL Draft

Witherden seems to have some potential, and could possibly be another young lion cub who could be a beast one day. He has started 2017 in the NEAFL, gaining 18, 18, and 26, and two disposals in the first four games respectively.

In his most recent game, he injured his hamstring. With the fact Brisbane are rebuilding, I can definitely see young Witherden getting a couple of games this year.

Cedric Cox – #24 2016 AFL Draft

Cox has started the year well, earning his debut in Round 4 against Richmond. He played well in the first two NEAFL matches, gaining a total of 31 disposals, and slotted two majors in the first NEAFL match.

Since he came into the side, he has accumulated 19 disposals over the two senior matches he has played, and looks like he could do the guernsey number 20 proud by Simon Black.

Jacob Allison – #55 2016 AFL Draft

Allison is a player that I believe could be a late gem in the 2016 Draft. Over the three games for the Brisbane NEAFL team, he has gained 20, 13, 20, and 29 disposals. Time will tell if Brisbane have got a late gem in Jacob Allison.

Corey Lyons – #71 2016 AFL Draft

Lyons, brother of Jarryd from the Suns, has been very lively in the first three games of the NEAFL season, getting 24, 22, 20, and 17 disposals respectively. He looks like a promising attacking midfielder who could have a great AFL career.

Jake Barrett – #2 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

Barrett was an absolute ball magnet at the Giants in the NEAFL, but just wasn’t able to crack into the AFL team, due to the depth and talent of the GWS team. He has so far played well at both AFL and NEAFL level, getting 38 disposals across three games in the ones, and 31 disposals in his only run in the twos so far.

Mitchell Hinge – #20 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

Hinge has had an alright start to the NEAFL season. He has accumulated 22, 9, 16, and 18 disposals over three games, and looks like he could be more a depth player, after being drafted from the SANFL as a mature-aged draftee.

Oscar McInerney – #37 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

McInerney, another mature-aged draftee for the Lions, played very well for Casey in the VFL last year, and isn’t fading. So far in the NEAFL this year, he has got 67 disposals, 38 hit-outs, and six goals. Certainly looks like a promising ruckman.

Matt Eagles – Category B Rookie Recruit

Eagles, another ruckman that the Lions recruited, has been developing well in the NEAFL. He has so far gained 44 disposals across four games, and looks more like a long-term prospect than anything.

Blake Grewar – Category B Rookie Recruit

Grewar has had a firing start to the NEAFL season, gaining 24, 29, 32, and 20 disposals respectively, with one goal. In his current form, hopefully he gets a couple of games at some point this season.

Keep an eye out for the Carlton article on how their recruits and draftees are travelling in the 2017 season, and what their future looks to hold.

What do you think of the Lions draftees? State your thoughts in the comments.