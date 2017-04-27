Brosque: Cam Smith unparalleled in Australian sport

Cahill on City's loss: 'I'm not going to put the players down'

The Sydney FC armband fits Alex Brosque a lot more comfortably these days.

But even now he’s not so sure about being likened to Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith.

Coach Graham Arnold drew the flattering comparison, declaring Brosque on a par with Smith as Australia’s best sports captain.

It was a compliment in recognition of the former Socceroo’s role in driving the Sky Blues to the A-League’s most successful regular season and the slog it took to overcome a potentially career-ending injury.

But the modest 33-year-old is also uneasy about Arnold comparing him to the NRL Immortal in waiting.

“I copped a bit of stick about it from my mates,” Brosque told AAP.

“I look at someone like Cameron Smith and he’s probably the ultimate captain in terms of what the media, his peers and teammates think of him, and what he brings to every single game.

“For me that’s unrivalled in sport in this country, he’s someone else.

“I think Arnie was probably trying to give me a bit of confidence and make me think more of what I do. It is nice, but Smith is well and truly on a different level.

“What they’ve done at Melbourne Storm they’ve been doing as long as he’s been there really.

“This has been a great year for us, but we need to establish consistent form of being top two every year to leave that sort of legacy.”

As Brosque points out, Sydney have something to build on – a 2014-15 grand final coupled with this season’s rapid recovery from their 2015-16 hiccup.

Arnold’s shrewd recruitment has been front and centre of the spectacular rebound, but the third-year coach also points to the way Brosque has grown into his captaincy.

Always known for possessing the on-field charisma of a natural leader, Brosque’s default position off it was skewed more towards mateship.

He admits it took work learning how to balance his role as both one of the boys and a figure who could offer advice – and the occasional stern word – to a wide range of ages and personalities.

It’s helped to recall himself as a youngster, a quiet forward who never sought guidance from more experienced players but valued it when it came voluntarily.

“As a footballer, the older you get the wiser you get – same with this role,” Brosque said.

“Initially it was harder for me to step into it knowing what sort of character I am amongst the players.

“But now it’s a lot easier. The boys listen a bit more when I talk now, and their work ethic makes my job a lot easier.”