Elias hails Reynolds as man to lead Tigers

Balmain great Benny Elias has anointed Josh Reynolds the man to lead the Wests Tigers out of their darkest hour, hailing his passion as the key to their looming rebuild.

The Tigers announced on Wednesday they had inked a four-year NRL deal for Canterbury five-eighth Reynolds’ services with the former NSW playmaker to plug the hole left by the departure of Mitchell Moses.

Coach Ivan Cleary has a difficult couple of years in front of him with skipper Aaron Woods, James Tedesco and Moses to leave Concord at season’s end.

The Tigers have been aggressive in the marketplace, shelling out big money for Reynolds and Warriors prop Ben Matulino with both contracts reportedly worth $800,000 per season.

Elias said he saw Reynolds’ recruitment as a positive move and one which boded well for their fortunes for 2018 and beyond.

“His defence is rock solid, he’s electrifying in attack,” Elias told Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“More importantly he brings that club together. I think that exuberance and energy is a big plus and it’s what we need at the moment.”

Elias was a noted firebrand during his career and said Reynolds’ penchant for wearing his heart on his sleeve was just what the club needed.

“The bloke off the football paddock is so much more important than the bloke on the football paddock,” Elias said.

“I love a bloke that plays with enthusiasm. I’m a very passionate bloke and you get that in Josh Reynolds.”

An emotional Bulldogs skipper James Graham was close to tears as he described how Reynolds had broken the news of his impending departure.

He called Reynolds the lifeblood of the club and one of the most well-liked people amongst his fellow playing group.

“It did rattle me, I still am,” Graham said.

“Rugby league is a made-up game with made-up rules. It’s just a sport to some people but it brings people together.

“I was living in England six years ago and Josh has become one of my best friends because of this sport, the emotion involved in it and the rollercoaster we’ve been on.

“He means a lot to me, he means a lot to the team, the fans and the community around the club.”