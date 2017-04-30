Brumbies vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Brumbies will be looking to end an Australia’s winless drought against Kiwi teams in Super Rugby when they host the Blues this afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:05pm AEST.

No team out of the Reds, Force, Rebels, Waratahs and Brumbies has been able to defeat a New Zealand Super Rugby team this season. The Brumbies came close to defeating a weakened Highlanders team several weeks ago but fell late on in Canberra.

The Force meanwhile were courageous, if a little sloppy, in their defeat to the Chiefs in a low scoring contest last week. Overall though, Kiwi teams have put Australian teams to the sword this season home and away, with the Blues the latest team looking to continue NZ’s dominance.

This is the Brumbies second test against a Kiwi team in as many weeks. Their loss to the Hurricanes last week would have been immensely frustrating for Brumbies fans, given that the side competed so well for an hour or so before once again fading against relentless pressure from the opposition.

Despite the defeat, the Brumbies finally showed immense skill with possession, scoring arguably one of the tries of the season last week against a formidable Hurricanes team. This is only a small sample of the quality Australian teams can produce, and it proves that, when confidence is up, teams like the Brumbies have what it takes to stand toe-to-toe against New Zealand opposition.

The Brumbies have lost world-class loose-head prop Scott Sio ahead of their showdown against the Blues on Sunday in Canberra.

Former Blues prop Nic Mayhew will replace Sio in one of three changes to the starting XV.

Lolo Fakaosilea returns to the team at No.8 while Tom Banks gets the nod at fullback ahead of Aidan Toua.

Veteran hooker Josh Mann-Rea will start his 50th Super Rugby match.

Meanwhile, All Black Jerome Kaino’s injury-enforced absence clears the way for Akira Ioane to return to the Blues starting line-up at No.8, with Steven Luatua shifting to Kaino’s blindside berth.

The dynamic Ioane has made six successive bench appearances after modest efforts when starting the first two games of the season.

The other starting change features George Moala’s return at centre outside Sonny Bill Williams. Rieko Ioane moves out one spot to the left wing, with Melani Nanai benched.

Taranaki’s Leighton Price, who joined the squad this week due to injury among the Blues locks, features among the reserves.

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu remains sidelined by a back complaint while outside back Rene Ranger is still out with a sore ankle.

Both teams share the same 3-5 record, with their last starts both comprising losses to the Hurricanes.

Prediction

The Brumbies are a chance of upsetting the Blues, but only if they can maintain for 80 minutes, the quality they produced against the Hurricanes for one hour. If not, the Blues, with dynamo Sonny Bill Williams in their line-up, will prove too classy yet again.

Blues by 10