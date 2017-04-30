Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar live stream: How to watch the second A-League semi-final online, on TV or listen on radio

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

The Brisbane Roar, coming off a penalty shootout victory will make a tough trip to face the Melbourne Victory in the second A-League semi-final at AAMI Park. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online, watching it on TV or listening on radio.

Kick-off for the second semi-final is scheduled for 5pm (AEST), with the Victory qualifying directly for this match and earning last week off after finishing second place on the ladder.

The Roar meanwhile, hosted the Western Sydney Wanderers and with scores locked after 120 minutes, went to penalties where they eventually won 6-5.

How to watch on TV

There are two ways to watch the first semi-final of the A-League season on TV, however only one of them will provide live coverage.

Fox Sports is the best option to watch the match if you have a subscription to the Foxtel Sports pack. They will broadcast the game live, with coverage starting at 4:30pm (AEST).

That allows them to have a 30-minute lead-up to the match, before kick-off at 5pm. Their broadcast of the match is set to run until 7pm, or whenever fulltime happens to be, before they stay on the air to wrap up the game until 8pm, allowing for a one-hour wrap-up of both semi-finals.

SBS is also an option to watch the game on TV, however they will only broadcast on delay through their secondary channel, known as ‘Viceland’. Their coverage on free-to-air TV begins at 5:30pm, approximately 30 minutes after kick-off and is scheduled to run until 8:15pm.

How to stream online

The A-League doesn’t offer its own streaming service, but you can still access the matches through the respective streaming services of Foxtel or SBS.

Foxtel’s coverage can be streamed by using the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go is available for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service, but keep in mind you will need the sports pack. Foxtel Play is better for those who are just looking to access live-streaming services rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play has a two-week free trial available to new users, but after that it will cost a monthly subscription fee.

SBS have streamed select A-League matches live all season on The World Game app, although like their TV coverage, finals matches will be streamed on delay.

Radio coverage

ABC Grandstand has broadcast live and free audio coverage of the A-League all season – and the finals are no exception.

The coverage is likely to only be available in Melbourne and Brisbane on local frequencies though. However, you can stream online at the ABC Grandstand website.