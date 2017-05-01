AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 6

After six rounds last season, the top eight teams were the same eight teams who eventually played finals. Go back to 2014 and only five of those in the eight at this point of the season saw September action.

It feels like things are taking shape, but there’s a hell of a lot of footy to play.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

It’s like the Crows play downhill. Their attack is as relentless as it is brilliant. Their defence ain’t half bad either. Rory Sloane is the best player in the competition through six rounds.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 2

The Giants weren’t at their best but still managed to beat a good side thanks to some individual brilliance. Since losing to the Crows in Round 1, GWS are 5-0 with a percentage of 164.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 5

Only percentage separated the teams that finished fourth through sixth last season. The past two weeks’ percentage-boosters could be worth their weight in gold for the Power in September. Paddy Ryder is a hell of a player.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 7

Outplayed the Giants for most of the night but paid the price for too many missed chances. It was the best they’ve looked all season. Interestingly, the Dogs’ two highest clearance winners against GWS were Josh Dunkley and Toby McLean.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 3

The Cats have played with fire a few times this season, on Sunday Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield couldn’t douse the flames in the final term.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 6

If the Eagles are good-to-great at home, at average-to-poor on the road, what the hell does that make them overall? They’ll more than likely win enough games at home to play finals without being a real threat.

There’s nothing wrong with that – not everyone can win the flag – it’s just uninspiring.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 4

The first quarter against Adelaide was of the highest quality. Unfortunately, they were quickly steamrolled by the best team in footy after that. Nothing to be ashamed of, but a reality check nonetheless.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 8

They really needed that one before the season started to slip away on them. For the fourth time this season, Clayton Oliver had at least 30 disposals, he’s also had at least 11 contested possessions and five clearances in every game. He’s played 19 games, which is also how old he is.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 9

Regardless of what the Hawks are, that was an impressive performance from St Kilda. They had the game under control from the start and blew a bad team away with a dominant second half. Those kind of wins are important.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 10

The Bombers are a mid-table team who lost to a team that’s slightly better than that. That’s what’s supposed to happen.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 12

Is that the win that launches them to something greater, or did they just turn it on for a week against a team they seem to match up well with? So many questions about this team.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 11

Were never in the contest against the Eagles. It was a disappointing performance after three straight wins.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 15

Finally got over the hump, but not before putting a scare into their fans like few clubs can.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 13

Remember that week when Gary Ablett was washed up?



Last week: 18

Ladder: 14

Two wins in six games while keeping an eye firmly on the future with young players filling key posts. This season is going very nicely for the Blues.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 18

The Swans’ season is over in terms of finals aspirations, but there’s still a lot for them to play for. The Sydney team that took the field on Saturday was younger on average than the Blues. John Longmire needs his youngsters to improve if the Swans are to bounce back sooner rather than later.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 17

The signs were all there in 2016 that the Hawks’ greatness had passed, but it’s still a little jarring how far they’ve fallen. Their ball movement is so stilted compared to the slickness we became accustomed to. Oh well, this is what’s supposed to happen after contending for the best part of a decade, I suppose.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 16

After a fine effort against the Dogs, the Lions dished up a performance straight out of 2016 against Port. The first 15 minutes were insipid.