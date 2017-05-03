AFL team of the week: Round 6

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

Back Pocket – Dylan Roberton (St Kilda)

The former Docker is having a fantastic season, playing at an All-Australian standard and it continued on Saturday against Hawthorn.

Roberton was fantastic playing through defence, providing plenty of rebound with 29 possessions at 82 per cent efficiency, eight marks, three tackles and two goals.

Full Back – Jeremy McGovern (West Coast)

The intercept king was just that on Saturday night in the Western Derby, hauling in 13 grabs to go with his 22 disposals.

Back Pocket – Lynden Dunn (Collingwood)

In his first game in a year, Dunn made the most of his debut in the black and white stripes on Sunday against Geelong.

The former Demon went toe-to-toe with hulking Cat Tom Hawkins, restricting him to just eight touches and a goal. Dunn helped himself to 13 touches and took three grabs.

Half Back – Elliot Yeo (West Coast)

Another Eagle who loves to cut off opposition thrusts. Yeo was sensational in West Coast’s win over Fremantle, amassing 32 disposals, taking 14 marks andamp; laying six tackles.

Centre Half Back – Alex Silvagni (Carlton)

In a similar mould to Lynden Dunn, Silvagni made his debut for Carlton on Saturday after 53 games with Fremantle. His first assignment as a Blue? Lance Franklin.

Silvagni made every post a winner against the Swans, keeping ‘Buddy’ to just one goal, with the former Docker impressing with his many acts of desperation to pressure the opposition.

Half Back – Sam Docherty (Carlton)

Was Carlton’s best player in their upset win over Sydney at the MCG on Saturday.

The ex-Lion had a massive 39 disposals at 87 per cent efficiency, took 12 marks and laid four tackles in a superb display.

Middle

Wing – Jack Steven (St Kilda)

Not even a month after he suffered a punctured lung in Round 2, Steven was back at his brilliant best on Saturday against Hawthorn.

The midfield dynamo racked up 36 touches, 13 of them contested, took five marks and laid eight tackles.

Centre – Rory Sloane (Adelaide)

Can pretty much pencil this guy in to every team from now on. Sloane continued his amazing start to his 2017 campaign, amassing 33 possessions, 13 of them contested, taking eight marks, laying eight tackles and booting three goals.

Wing – Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide)

Playing more in the midfield than up forward, Wingard enjoyed displaying his sublime skills on Saturday against the Brisbane Lions.

The young star had 31 disposals, 12 contested at 80 per cent efficiency and won seven clearances.

Forward

Half Forward – Jack Watts (Melbourne)

Seems to have bounced back completely from the criticism he was receiving in the lead-up to Round 1.

Watts was a focal point in attack for the Demons in the absence of star forward Jesse Hogan, with the former number one draft pick slotting four goals from five marks and 19 disposals.

Centre Half Forward – Josh Kennedy (West Coast)

Won his second consecutive Ross Glendinning Medal on Saturday night against the Dockers, with the two-time Coleman Medallist enjoying a night out in front of goal.

Kennedy helped himself to 17 touches, 11 marks and a haul of six goals.

Half Forward – Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda)

The ageing champion was a class above on Saturday in his side’s demolition of the Hawks.

Riewoldt had 20 disposals at 90 per cent efficiency, took eight marks and kicked four goals, reaching the 700 goal mark in doing so.

Forward Pocket – Matthew Wright (Carlton)

The reigning leading goalkicker for the Blues was brilliant on Saturday against the Swans, proving to be a constant danger in attack.

Wright racked up 15 possessions, laid five tackles and slotted four goals.

Full Forward – Ben Brown (North Melbourne)

Going into the game against the Suns, Brown’s personal best haul in a game was four goals, managing it five times.

On Saturday night, Brown exceeded it with a terrific performance, booting 6.2 from 17 touches and eight marks.

Forward Pocket – Jarman Impey (Port Adelaide)

After spending most of his time at the Power playing in defence, Impey appears to be stationed in attack more often than not in 2017.

On Saturday evening against the Lions, the talented youngster had 13 possessions, laid three tackles, took five marks and kicked a career-high four goals.

Followers

Sam Jacobs (Adelaide)

Dominated in the ruck against Toby Nankervis, giving his midfielders first use all night.

Jacobs also had a huge impact around the ground, amassing 26 touches at 80 per cent efficiency, taking nine grabs and kicking a goal, to go with his 50 hitouts.

Ruck Rover – Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

After playing the worst game of his career by his own admission on Anzac Day, the Collingwood skipper returned to his best in emphatic fashion against Geelong on Sunday.

Pendlebury helped himself to 33 disposals, took six marks, laid nine tackles and kicked a goal.

Rover – Gary Ablett (Gold Coast)

The little champion proved that he still has plenty of good football left in him on Saturday night with a superb display against North Melbourne.

Ablett racked up a huge 45 possessions, 27 of them contested, won an incredible 18 clearances, laid nine tackles and kicked a goal.

Interchange

Levi Greenwood (Collingwood)

Played a tagging role on Geelong skipper Joel Selwood to absolute perfection.

The former Roo had just 16 touches, but kept Selwood to just 17 of his own, his lowest total since Round 12, 2015.

Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

Almost provided the match-winning difference for the Bulldogs on Friday night against the Giants in Canberra.

Bontempelli helped get his side back into the contest after a slow start, slotting two classy goals in the second quarter to finish with 22 possessions, seven tackles and three majors.

Shaun Higgins (North Melbourne)

Made his return from a hamstring complaint on Saturday night against the Suns and starred, amassing 28 disposals, 12 contested, winning six clearances, taking five marks, laying six tackles and kicking a terrific goal.

Taylor Adams (Collingwood)

The former Giant was superb against Geelong on Sunday, helping himself to 36 possessions, taking eight marks and laying eight tackles.

Emergencies

Nick Haynes (Greater Western Sydney)

The underrated defender was terrific on Friday night against the Dogs until a painful-looking splits action ended his night.

Haynes had 19 touches and took eight marks, with the Giants to be without their intercept star for ten weeks due to injury.

Cam Pedersen (Melbourne)

Received a call-up in the wake of Melbourne’s ruck crisis and competed extremely well against the Bombers.

The ex-North forward had 19 touches, took eight marks, kicked a goal and won 18 hitouts in a very honest display.

Kade Simpson (Carlton)

The veteran Blue was sensational on Saturday against Sydney, notching 31 touches at an elite 93 per cent efficiency, taking 12 grabs, laying eight tackles and booting a goal.

On paper

FB: Dylan Roberton (St Kilda), Jeremy McGovern (West Coast), Lynden Dunn (Collingwood)

HB: Elliot Yeo (West Coast), Alex Silvagni (Carlton), Sam Docherty (Carlton)

C: Jack Steven (St Kilda), Rory Sloane (Adelaide), Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide)

HF: Jack Watts (Melbourne), Josh Kennedy (West Coast), Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda)

FF: Matthew Wright (Carlton), Ben Brown (North Melbourne), Jarman Impey (Port Adelaide)

R: Sam Jacobs (Adelaide), Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood), Gary Ablett (Gold Coast)

I/C: Levi Greenwood (Collingwood), Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs), Shaun Higgins (North Melbourne), Taylor Adams (Collingwood)

EMG: Nick Haynes (Greater Western Sydney), Cam Pedersen (Melbourne), Kade Simpson (Carlton)

By team

Adelaide: Sloane, Jacobs (2)

Brisbane: Nil (0)

Carlton: Silvagni, Docherty, Wright (3)

Collingwood: Dunn, Pendlebury, Greenwood, Adams (4)

Essendon: Nil (0)

Fremantle: Nil (0)

Geelong: Nil (0)

Gold Coast: Ablett (1)

Greater Western Sydney: Nil (0)

Hawthorn: Nil (0)

Melbourne: Watts (1)

North Melbourne: Brown, Higgins (2)

Port Adelaide: Wingard, Impey (2)

Richmond: Nil (0)

St Kilda: Roberton, Steven, Riewoldt (3)

Sydney: Nil (0)

West Coast: McGovern, Yeo, Kennedy (3)

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli (1)