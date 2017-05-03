Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UEFA Champions League semi-final live scores, blog

The UEFA Champions League has hit the business end of the campaign as Real Madrid play host to cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in a thrilling opening semi-final derby. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 4:45am (AEST).
Real will be looking to knock Atletico out of the Champions League for the third season in a row, having clashed in a thrilling finale to the competition last year, with Real getting up in a penalty shootout.
Atletico just snuck their noses ahead to get through the quarter-finals, leaning on their 1-0 home win over Leicester to reach the semifinals once again after taking a one-all draw on the return fixture.
For Real, the big guns of Europe cruised past Napoli (6-2 aggregate) in the Round of 16, before brushing aside German giants Bayern Munich with a final aggregate of six goals to three.
They have found themselves in their seventh Champions League semi-final in a row, a record for the competition.
Despite both sides picking up La Liga wins over the weekend, including a mammoth 5-0 drumming of Las Palmas by Atletico, Real are still 10 points ahead on the ladder, leaving Atletico out of contention for the title.
Despite this, Real coach Zinedine Zidane knows the intensity of the Madrid derby and won’t be taking the 2013/14 domestic champs lightly.
“We’re not favourites. It’s 50-50, as it always is in the knockout stages,” the former French star said.
“We know each other very well. The rivalry with Atleti hasn’t changed since I was a player. It’s a derby in the capital.
“It’s intense, but the rivalry remains the same.”
The defending champs are undefeated in their last 15 Champions League games, including the entire tournament this season so far.
The last time these two met was a La Liga clash just under a month ago at this same venue. It ended in a 1-1 draw.
Team News
Welsh star Gareth Bale has been ruled out after tearing his calf during El Clasico, having initially injured it during their last Champions League game against Bayern Munich.
Real with also be without fiery back Pepe who has been struggling to come back from a nasty collision that saw him break two ribs last month.
For Atletico, Juanfran continues to battle a hamstring injury and will miss out on today’s game.
While Jose Gimenez and Augusto Fernandez are also fighting against thigh and knee injuries respectively.
Prediction
This should be an absolute thriller of a game if recent history is anything to go by. The rivalry between these two is intense.
Real has been dominant in the Champions League and are once again threatening to take the title at domestic level.
It will be hard for Atletico to push them aside on their away leg, but it will be tight regardless.
Real Madrid to win 2-1
5:24am
Connor Bennett said | 5:24am | ! Report
38′
Atletico just building possession forward here now as they look to hit back. Real keeping them back up on halfway as they push it along the backs and into the defensive midfield.
Superb defence from the men in white who force the mistake and set off back up field.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:23am
Connor Bennett said | 5:23am | ! Report
37′
Atletico have had just 34% possession so far. They need to keep the scoreline as is at the halftime break then reset for the second stanza.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:22am
Connor Bennett said | 5:22am | ! Report
36′
Little mistake from Real with a wayward pass finding the sideline. Atletico get the chance to build some play of their own… but they turn it over straight away.
Too often that has been the case in this first half.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:21am
Connor Bennett said | 5:21am | ! Report
35′
A real show of patience from both sides here. Neither wanting to risk too much but they don’t want to throw it away either as Atletico continue to cut off the options up front.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:21am
Connor Bennett said | 5:21am | ! Report
34′
Real knocking it around from left wing to the right and into the middle. Good ball retention on the short passing as Atletico just slide from side to side following the pill.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:20am
Connor Bennett said | 5:20am | ! Report
33′
Atletico just showing a bit more fire in the last few minutes but they’re still making far too many simple mistakes, turning it over a lot through the midfield early in their possession.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:19am
Connor Bennett said | 5:19am | ! Report
32′
Three players lining up the free kick. Who will take it?
Looks to be Carrasco… but Griezman plays it quickly, chipping over the wall for Ramos who flies through behind the Real defence.
He just can’t keep it down as he reaches out to get a foot on it. Well set up, just missing the final touch.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:18am
Connor Bennett said | 5:18am | ! Report
31′
Carrasco goes down just outside the Real box and Atletico have a free kick in very tantalising positioning. This could be a real crack at goal.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:17am
Connor Bennett said | 5:17am | ! Report
30′
Real are really in control of this game. They haven’t really looked too much like scoring a second though as Benzema ni particular struggles to find his accuracy up front.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:16am
Connor Bennett said | 5:16am | ! Report
28′
Ronaldo with some fancy footwork down the left flank, crossing over himself and the defender three or four times before firing in the cross.
BENZEMA GOES FOR THE BICYCLE KICK!!!
Wow that would have been something if he pulled it off but his luck continues to run dry as he smacks the shot off the shin and out over the back for a goal kick.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0
5:15am
Connor Bennett said | 5:15am | ! Report
27′
YELLOW CARD
The fist booking of the day goes to Koke for pulling the shirt and player down in midfield. A lazy effort really and no one complains about the card coming out.
Real Madrid – 1
Atletico – 0