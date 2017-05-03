Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UEFA Champions League semi-final live scores, blog

Brisbane Roar keeper suffers more pain with blow to the head

The UEFA Champions League has hit the business end of the campaign as Real Madrid play host to cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in a thrilling opening semi-final derby. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 4:45am (AEST).

Real will be looking to knock Atletico out of the Champions League for the third season in a row, having clashed in a thrilling finale to the competition last year, with Real getting up in a penalty shootout.

Atletico just snuck their noses ahead to get through the quarter-finals, leaning on their 1-0 home win over Leicester to reach the semifinals once again after taking a one-all draw on the return fixture.

For Real, the big guns of Europe cruised past Napoli (6-2 aggregate) in the Round of 16, before brushing aside German giants Bayern Munich with a final aggregate of six goals to three.

They have found themselves in their seventh Champions League semi-final in a row, a record for the competition.

Despite both sides picking up La Liga wins over the weekend, including a mammoth 5-0 drumming of Las Palmas by Atletico, Real are still 10 points ahead on the ladder, leaving Atletico out of contention for the title.

Despite this, Real coach Zinedine Zidane knows the intensity of the Madrid derby and won’t be taking the 2013/14 domestic champs lightly.

“We’re not favourites. It’s 50-50, as it always is in the knockout stages,” the former French star said.

“We know each other very well. The rivalry with Atleti hasn’t changed since I was a player. It’s a derby in the capital.

“It’s intense, but the rivalry remains the same.”

The defending champs are undefeated in their last 15 Champions League games, including the entire tournament this season so far.

The last time these two met was a La Liga clash just under a month ago at this same venue. It ended in a 1-1 draw.

Team News

Welsh star Gareth Bale has been ruled out after tearing his calf during El Clasico, having initially injured it during their last Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

Real with also be without fiery back Pepe who has been struggling to come back from a nasty collision that saw him break two ribs last month.

For Atletico, Juanfran continues to battle a hamstring injury and will miss out on today’s game.

While Jose Gimenez and Augusto Fernandez are also fighting against thigh and knee injuries respectively.

Prediction

This should be an absolute thriller of a game if recent history is anything to go by. The rivalry between these two is intense.

Real has been dominant in the Champions League and are once again threatening to take the title at domestic level.

It will be hard for Atletico to push them aside on their away leg, but it will be tight regardless.

Real Madrid to win 2-1

