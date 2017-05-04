Dogs’ depth building for tough away game run

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

Western Bulldogs forward Jack Redpath’s return from injury is set to boost the reigning premiers’ depth as they head into a tough AFL stretch.

After an agonising two-point loss to Greater Western Sydney in Canberra last week, the seventh-placed Bulldogs will host Richmond at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

They then face West Coast in Perth, Geelong at Skilled Stadium in round 10 and St Kilda at Etihad Stadium in round 11 before heading into the bye.

It is unlikely the Bulldogs will face a tougher run of games this season as they look to back up their drought-breaking premiership triumph.

Coach Luke Beveridge has already shown a willingness to swing unforced changes, with premiership duo Caleb Daniel and Shane Biggs among those forced to fight their way back into the best 22.

Beveridge will soon have more options at his disposal, with Redpath set to return through the VFL this weekend after undergoing a knee reconstruction.

“His approach to his rehab has been outstanding, and it’s a credit to his diligence and hard work that he has got himself ready to return to the field,” Bulldogs physio Chris Bell said.

“We will monitor Jack’s game time with a view to increasing his workload over the next few weeks.”

The 26-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the Bulldogs’ round 18 loss to St Kilda last season – the same game in which midfielder Mitch Wallis broke two bones in his leg in a horrific incident.

Wallis has recovered ahead of schedule and was outstanding in his VFL return last week, booting three goals and racking up 34 touches.

He is likely to need at least another game under his belt before making a senior return, as is small forward Tory Dickson (abdominal strain).

Ruckman Jordan Roughead (hamstring), key defender Dale Morris (leg) and spearhead Travis Cloke (broken ribs) are all several weeks away from returning.

Tom Liberatore (concussion) and Matthew Boyd (back) must pass fitness tests before being cleared to face the Tigers.