The good life of Rugby Tragic

While a hundred young lads bitch and moan about the format of Super Rugby, a Roar stalwart with a dodgy hip and a zest for life, eats and drinks it all up and begs for more.

We know him as Rugby Tragic.

In real life, he’s the bionic man, a bon vivant, a tale for every city, an intrepid traveler who just will not quit, and he is coming to a Super Rugby or SANZAAR city near you, soon.

Where do I start?

A childhood spent fighting, boxing, playing for respect? Being the ‘other’? Or an adulthood of service to the best and brightest; accounting for their capital and saving them from loss?

Golden years of heroic resistance to the loss of various areas of health? Climbing three flights of stairs to drink a pint with Roarers, scaling Kings Park’s lofty stadium to see his beloved All Blacks whip the Boks in Durban, venturing to Singapore to behold the Sunwolves make the Stormers work hard for the win, or committing to every possible sighting of his Blues, as they put the ‘Tragic’ in his name?

He has the energy of Aaron Smith, the smarts of Ben Smith, the pain threshold of Schalk Burger, the happy heart of Israel Dagg, his brain works as fast as Michael Hooper’s feet and he offloads comments on The Roar like Sonny Bill Williams dumps sponsors.

What’s the reason for Super Rugby? For SANZAAR? For rugby in general?

Look no further than Rugby Tragic, who suffers with his Auckland team, exalts with his New Zealand stars, and will go anywhere on this earth to see a rugby match, good, bad, or ugly.

Let’s slow down on the whingeing, and emulate our senior star: the indestructible, maniacally loyal, and forever optimistic Rugby Tragic.