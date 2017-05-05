The flip side of Tiger sadness

NRL Representative Round: Who to look out for

So just what have the Wests Tigers lost in 2017?

The front and centre commentators would have you believe that it’s the end of the world in Tiger town. They say tears are flowing uncontrollably from Campbelltown to Balmain.

Sure, take it from a fan, there’s real disappointment. CEO Justin Pascoe’s words are hard to take. Aaron Woods and James Tedesco are A-class players in their own right, deserving of their representative status.

But, for one reason or another, their class has never been enough to foster consistent team performance. Woods has never lead the team into a finals match.

Some will argue that the players around Woods and Tedesco have lacked quality. I counter that argument by pointing you to the way the Tigers win when they win.

They dismantled South Sydney and North Queensland earlier this year. For a half at Leichhardt, with an interim coach, they had Melbourne on the rack.

Breath-taking, exciting, entertaining and free-styling are all words I’ve heard describe this team that supposedly lacks ability. There is no doubt the boys can play.

Attitude. You won’t hear that word uttered about the Tigers too often unless it’s described as being poor.

Tedesco will go on and become a great rugby league player as he matures at a strong club. Teddy plays each game like it’s his last. He understands the attitude necessary to win football games. Unfortunately he hasn’t yet learned to take his team mates with him to any great heights.

The Tigers are losing a couple of individually blessed footballers. Men who perform well week to week.

But all is not lost. Football clubs have always been much, much bigger than the players their fans cheer for on a Sunday afternoon.

And so to the future of the merged club – A passionate man named Reynolds, a proven coach named Ivan and some well-found foot soldiers might just bring the Tigers faithful the thing they crave more than anything.

Wins in September.