Hurricanes vs Stormers: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Stormers will be looking to turn around a purple patch against New Zealand sides when they take on a firing Hurricanes away from home.

The defending Super Rugby champions are on a five-game winning streak after tasting defeat against the Chiefs back in Round 3.

Despite that game being their only loss of the season so far, the Canes are still somehow third in the New Zealand Conference in one of the toughest battles for top spot in Super Rugby history.

They have scored the most points of any side in the competition, even though they’ve played one game less than some, as they average an astounding 46 points per game.

For the Stormers, they were flying high as one of only a few undefeated sides left in the comp a few weeks ago, but have since lost three straight.

A debut loss to the Lions has been followed up by a very rough tour of New Zealand.

They have conceded 114 points in their last two games, letting in 57 points each against the Crusaders and Highlanders.

They still sit comfortably at the top of the Africa 1 standings though, a nice 12 points ahead of a struggling Bulls side.

History will be on the South African’s side however, as they come into this game having won four of the last five fixtures between the two, dating back more than seven years.

In saying that, it’s been even longer since the Stormers tasted success in Wellington. Not in 16 years have they picked up a win over the Canes in New Zealand, back in the early days in 2001.

Last time they met was Round 8 in 2015 when the Canes got up 25-20 at the same stadium as today’s game.

Team News

The Hurricanes will welcome back star halfback TJ Perenara into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in their last game.

He will snag the No.9 jersey and the captaincy, pushing Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi onto the bench.

Blade Thomson could be out for the season with a dislocated shoulder. He will be replaced this week by Callum Gibbins who comes into openside flanker, in turn, pushing Ardie Savea to No.8.

Shaun Treeby continues to move up the Stormers ladder, as the former Highlanders takes his place in the starting lineup for the first time since joining the South African franchise at inside centre.

He has replaced Dan Kriel.

The only other alteration to the starting 15 is the introduction of Dewaldt Duvenage into halfback.

Prediction

The Stormers have been thumped twice in as many weeks to NZ opposition and it doesn’t look like it will get any better against a Canes side with the best attack in the competition.

The Stormers really should put up a better fight than they have at the back end of their tour, but I just can’t see them getting past the home side on this one.

Hurricanes to win by 28

