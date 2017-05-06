Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

Round 7 of the AFL season is under way and tonight we see Port Adelaide Power play host to the West Coast Eagles. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4.35pm AEST.

Fifth plays sixth in this battle between two teams who will want to put their claim on a top 4 spot, Port are coming off two comprehensive wins against the struggling Carlton Blues and the Brisbane Lions, while the Eagles bounced back strongly against the Dockers after a lacklustre showing against the Hawks.

West Coast’s win against the Dockers did nothing to shed the reputation of being flat track bullies at home.

The Eagles do have a good track record against the Power in Adelaide winning both of their last two matches there but Port will want to try and reverse the recent trend and take home the honors.

Despite being known more as a forward Chad Wingard played in the midfield last week and was outstanding for them but the Eagles have a much better midfield than the Lions so if Wingard stays in that role he will want to continue on from last week’s form.

The battle of the midfield will make for some great viewing and if Wingard can stand tall then he will add a bit of excitement to the game.

Josh Kennedy will again be the focal point for the Eagles and he was a star last time these sides met kicking seven goals in the Eagles win.

Port Adelaide’s backline though has shown some great form this season and will try to prevent the spearhead from getting off the leash and kicking another bag on them.

Despite the recent success in Adelaide for West Coast this year’s Port seems to have improved and they will take some beating in front of their home fans.

If West Coast are to get the win they will need their ball winners to be firing and hope that Kennedy can get a few quick goals and have their other big name forwards get on the scorers sheet as well.

It should be a great game with two teams both looking to get a sniff of the top four and cement their spot in the top end of the competition.

Port Adelaide by 7 points

