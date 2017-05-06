Waratahs vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Roar LIVE: Turf Wars! And exactly how Sydney FC will win the Grand Final

The Waratahs continue their fight to chase down the Brumbies at the top of the Australian Conference as they play host to a struggling Blues outfit in Sydney. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST) for all the live scores, highlights and action.

The Tahs are fresh off a thrilling three-point win over the Reds last week up in Brisbane, with the right boot of Bernard Foley overturning four tries to one deficit on the scoreboard.

Despite the win, the side from New South Wales has had a testing season as they struggle to find consistency and form in the midst of a shocking season for Australian rugby.

They’re sitting just behind the Brumbies in the Australian Conference but will need to take that top spot if they want to play finals later in the year due to the sheer dominance of New Zealand teams in 2017.

Speaking of. While the Crusaders are still undefeated and the Chiefs and Hurricanes power their way through nearly every opponent, the poor Blues have been stuck at the bottom of the barrel in the New Zealand Conference.

They have four wins to the Waratahs three but still find themselves fighting an uphill battle to make the finals, sitting 10 points behind the Highlanders and contention.

They’re also coming in off a win, having snuck past the Brumbies in Canberra last week thanks to a Melani Nanai try with a touch over ten minutes on the clock to give them an 18-12 victory.

This will be the second week of their short tour of Australia before heading over to South Africa to face the Cheetahs.

The Waratahs will be out to end the kiwi drought in 2017, with no Australian side yet to win a single game against their neighbours from across the ditch this season.

The last time these two met was back in Round 17 of last year when the Blues got up in a tight and entertaining 34-28 contest in New Zealand.

The last time they met at Allianz however, the Tahs got the job done, winning 23-11 back in 2015.

Team News

For the Waratahs, hooker Tolu Latu returns to the side after recovering from injury and will push Hugh Roach to the bench.

Nick Phipps is once again being forced to play second fiddle to young Jake Gordon at halfback, while Reece Robinson snatches up the wing spot in place of big Taqele Naiyaravoro.

The only other change for the home side sees Michael Wells get nudged out of the starting 15 for Jed Holloways at No. 8.

For the Blues, coach Tana Umaga has made just the one alteration to his line-up, bringing Piers Francis back from injury to replace Bryn Gatland at flyhalf.

Prediction

This one could be a close encounter with both sides in desperate need of a win to keep their finals hopes alive.

The Blues have been the struggles of the New Zealand Conference this season, but in saying that, they’ve still looked the better side this year compared to the Tahs who have struggled with piecing together consecutive performances.

The Blues should keep the New Zealand dominance alive.

Blues to win by 10