Waratahs vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs continue their fight to chase down the Brumbies at the top of the Australian Conference as they play host to a struggling Blues outfit in Sydney. Join The Roar from 7:45pm (AEST) for all the live scores, highlights and action.
The Tahs are fresh off a thrilling three-point win over the Reds last week up in Brisbane, with the right boot of Bernard Foley overturning four tries to one deficit on the scoreboard.
Despite the win, the side from New South Wales has had a testing season as they struggle to find consistency and form in the midst of a shocking season for Australian rugby.
They’re sitting just behind the Brumbies in the Australian Conference but will need to take that top spot if they want to play finals later in the year due to the sheer dominance of New Zealand teams in 2017.
Speaking of. While the Crusaders are still undefeated and the Chiefs and Hurricanes power their way through nearly every opponent, the poor Blues have been stuck at the bottom of the barrel in the New Zealand Conference.
They have four wins to the Waratahs three but still find themselves fighting an uphill battle to make the finals, sitting 10 points behind the Highlanders and contention.
They’re also coming in off a win, having snuck past the Brumbies in Canberra last week thanks to a Melani Nanai try with a touch over ten minutes on the clock to give them an 18-12 victory.
This will be the second week of their short tour of Australia before heading over to South Africa to face the Cheetahs.
The Waratahs will be out to end the kiwi drought in 2017, with no Australian side yet to win a single game against their neighbours from across the ditch this season.
The last time these two met was back in Round 17 of last year when the Blues got up in a tight and entertaining 34-28 contest in New Zealand.
The last time they met at Allianz however, the Tahs got the job done, winning 23-11 back in 2015.
Team News
For the Waratahs, hooker Tolu Latu returns to the side after recovering from injury and will push Hugh Roach to the bench.
Nick Phipps is once again being forced to play second fiddle to young Jake Gordon at halfback, while Reece Robinson snatches up the wing spot in place of big Taqele Naiyaravoro.
The only other change for the home side sees Michael Wells get nudged out of the starting 15 for Jed Holloways at No. 8.
For the Blues, coach Tana Umaga has made just the one alteration to his line-up, bringing Piers Francis back from injury to replace Bryn Gatland at flyhalf.
Prediction
This one could be a close encounter with both sides in desperate need of a win to keep their finals hopes alive.
The Blues have been the struggles of the New Zealand Conference this season, but in saying that, they’ve still looked the better side this year compared to the Tahs who have struggled with piecing together consecutive performances.
The Blues should keep the New Zealand dominance alive.
Blues to win by 10
7:53pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:53pm
8′
Quick hands from the Blues who attack that right wing once again… but now it’s the Waratahs turn to snag the turnover against the ruck and Foley will take the chance to clear back up the other end of the park.
Duffie returns serve and we’re in a kicking duel now as both sides keep feeding it back.
Ioane eventually takes it up to halfway looking for space in broken play but to no avail.
Waratahs – 0
Blues – 3
7:51pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:51pm
7′
Well the rain has eased up now and looks to be clear skies once again. This weather doesn’t know what it wants.
First attempt at the scrum is pulled up and we’ll have another go. This won’t be good for the A-League tomorrow, ripping up the turf.
Waratahs – 0
Blues – 3
7:50pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:50pm
6′
Reece Robinson with a nice low pick up out on the right wing as the Tahs spread it wide… but he’s isolated and the ball is getting stuck in there.
Turnover Blues!! Well done in the ruck there to win the scrum against the feed.
Waratahs – 0
Blues – 3
7:49pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:49pm
5′
So a strong early showing from the Blues in attack there to keep the pill in tact for so long, but the Tahs did well to defend as well as they kick off now.
Quick clearance off the first phase though and out at halfway for a Waratahs line out.
Waratahs – 0
Blues – 3
7:48pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:48pm
4′
PENALTY GOAL BLUES
An easy decision for the Blues to take the points there, especially with the heavy rain just coming down. Piers Francis makes no mistakes from right in front and just 24 metres out. The visitors take the early lead.
Waratahs – 0
Blues – 3
7:47pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:47pm
3′
Now the rain is coming down!! And heavily as well that has really come out of nowhere as the Blues continue to push up to the edge of the 33.
Ball retention has been super here as the phase count moves up towards 20… and they win a penalty!! The first of the game and a chance to get on the board.
Waratahs – 0
Blues – 0
7:47pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:47pm
2′
Blues looking to move it around as they pop themselves up over halfway with some good forward momentum down the right edge. The Tahs a little displaced in defence early on here but they aren’t giving away too much.
Waratahs – 0
Blues – 0
7:46pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:46pm
1′
Early clearance from the home side and the Blues now have the chance to run the pill early on in the game.
Waratahs – 0
Blues – 0
7:46pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:46pm
KICKOFF
The first whistle of the game sounds and we are underway in Sydney!!
The Blues kick off from halfway to get the game running and they go short… but the Tahs get the early ball and look to spread it wide to the right wing.
Waratahs – 0
Blues – 0
7:45pm
Rugby Tragic said | 7:45pm
Hiya Conner …. have a great blog mate
7:44pm
Ruckin' Oaf said | 7:44pm
Go the Tahs
7:44pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:44pm