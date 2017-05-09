Merrick all set to land with the Jets

Dual A-League championship-winning coach Ernie Merrick is reportedly set to be unveiled as the man tasked with reconstructing embattled Newcastle.

According to multiple reports out of the Hunter region, Merrick has been given the nod ahead of former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean, who was overlooked due to his lack of A-League experience.

The Jets could announce him as early as Tuesday.

The 64-year-old ex-Wellington and Melbourne Victory mentor has been the frontrunner for the role vacated last month, when Mark Jones was sacked one year into a two-year deal.

Jones, who oversaw a woeful late-season collapse to seal the wooden spoon, was the third first-year A-League coach to be dismissed in as many years.

It led Jets chief executive Lawrie McKinna to highlight the need for an experienced head coach to haul the club out of a static seven years, and may have been the factor that ruled out interested candidates Robbie Fowler and Harry Kewell.

Merrick is the most seasonedcoach in the league, having led Melbourne Victory to two titles during his six-year tenure before returning from a Hong Kong stint to take over at the Phoenix.

He resigned eight games into his fourth season with Wellington after a poor start featuring two wins and six losses.

The Jets have already recruited Central Coast striker Roy O’Donovan, and Melbourne Victory defender and Joe Marston Medallist Daniel Georgievski, but still have 10 players off contract.