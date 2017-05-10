The NRL is not doing enough about everything

The NRL has to do more to prevent events out of their control from repeatedly occurring on their watch, but instead the game continues to sit on its hands, reinforcing its proud record of doing nothing to prevent anything.

History shows the majority of negative incidents that have occurred throughout mankind can be traced back to the NRL’s lack of support and leadership. The weekend past was no different.

Whichever way you look at it, the negligence of the NRL practically forced players and officials to abuse a commercial quantity of drugs across various major cities. Besides welfare programs, education, support structures and everything short of nose plugs, it proves the game is doing nothing about drug prevention.

By failing to provide guidance, shadow marking and a straight-jacket of rules, Todd Greenberg has practically rolled the note himself.

Is the administration so blind they are unaware of the dangers associated with providing autonomy to grown men? You don’t need a business degree to realise that uncontrolled males are responsible for some of humanity’s darkest creations, like world war, Fyrefest and herpes. But this is news to the game’s administration, meaning that list of atrocities now includes Representative Round 2017.

In addition to failing on drugs, the NRL has also demonstrated they are doing nothing to prevent the dangers of representative camps. The fact that a group of players were left unsupervised in a lawless city like Canberra is a slap in the face for franchises that have worked tirelessly to earn Clubland a spotless record of player behaviour.

Was the NRL proactive in placing any rules on a camp outside of their jurisdiction? Could they have enlisted the minder who wipes the players bums in the cubicles to also thwart anything headed for their noses? It seems common sense to us outsiders, but this is the NRL.

In addition, Kevin Proctor and Jesse Bromwich lost their memories. Why doesn’t the NRL have a contingency plan for instances of misplaced consciousness?

As for Damien Keogh, the game has also let him down tremendously. What support programs does the NRL have in place for 55-year-old retired basketballers? Bugger-all, of course. The fact he is left with nothing but his other lucrative CEO role makes me embarrassed for the game.

And what is the NRL doing to protect Josh Dugan from football? What initiatives does it provide to quell Kieran Foran’s indecisiveness? Where’s the education programs to support Laurie Daley to break his addiction of picking players out of position?

And what measures does it have in place to address El Nino, biochemical warfare and Hilary Clinton’s emails?

The NRL needs to wake up to the facts. Unless it’s Penrith and Lou Zivanovic, players dealing with responsibility is the game’s mandate. They need to show some chutzpah and be accountable for every possible life-related incident, even those yet to formulate.

Otherwise its evil system will continue to transfer honest, clean young men into drug addicts, heathens and wealthy administrators.