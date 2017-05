The new Perth Stadium won’t be ready in time to host an Ashes fixture this summer, giving the WACA Ground one final chance to host Australia’s arch enemy in a Test match.

Cricket Australia was hopeful the new $1.2 billion, 60,000-seat Perth Stadium would be ready in time to host the third Test against England, starting on December 14.

But the WA government confirmed on Wednesday the venue wouldn’t be ready, although the Australia v England one-day match could be played there on January 28.