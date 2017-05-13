Hawthorn Hawks vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

Round 8 of the AFL season is under way and the second game of the round sees the Hawthorn Hawks head south to Tasmania to play host to the Brisbane Lions. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 1:45pm AEST.

Sixteenth plays eighteen in a battle between two teams who have struggled so far this season. Hawthorn are coming off a win against a spirited Demons side who refused to give up, while the Lions were no match against a much stronger Sydney Swans side.

The Hawks will again be without big recruit Jaegar O’Meara who continues to struggle with a knee injury, and Grant Birchall who in his first game back from injury left early with more injury trouble. Brisbane is without Mitch Robinson who injured his foot and Daniel McStay who has an injured hand.

Hawthorn struggled to put away the Demons after a big first half saw them up by four goals, a strong second half saw the Demons fight back before the Hawks closed them out by three points.

Brisbane struggled from the beginning of the game and never had a chance to get back into it, Sydney ran away from the Lions early notching a big first up win for them this season.

The Hawks recalled Jack Fitzpatrick into the side for his first game of the season a shock considering the Hawks have one of their big recruits in Ty Vickory seemingly fully healthy playing in the VFL. Have the Hawks lost faith in their recruit or are they making him truly prove himself for Box Hill?

Jack Fitzpatrick will look to try and cement a spot in the side after he was delisted at last season’s end before ultimately being picked back up and placed on the rookie list.

The Lions will need Dayne Zorko to lead from the front and get the ball from the midfield for the Lions, if Dayne can feed the ball to the forward line then it will go a long way in getting the win for the Lions over the much more fancied Hawks.

This game will mark the first time Chris Fagan the headcoach of the Lions will face up against Alistair Clarkson after his move to Brisbane at the end of last season.

A move that many felt was a big boost for the Lions and a big loss to the Hawks as Fagan had helped the Hawks to their four flags between 2008 and 2016 as the football general manager.

Prediction

An intriguing game with neither team looking like a chance to play finals early in the season, Hawthorn will want to keep their momentum from last week and to get their winning ways back in Tasmania after their recent loss, Brisbane will try and put the demons of last week behind them against Sydney and try to pry themselves off the bottom of the ladder.

Hawthorn by 23 points

