Saint scrape through for win number five

The Saints have consolidated their spot in the top eight with a gritty 19-point win over the Blues at Etihad Stadium.

It was the home side that started the quickest, as they kicked four of the first five goals to build a healthy 20 point lead in the first quarter.

However, the Blues fought back, kicking the next three goals to make it a three-point game at the end of 1.

The second quarter was a tussle, as both sides kicked two goals, and we had a surprisingly tight game at the main break.

Jack Billings had a field day in the first half, and looked set for a massive game with 17 touches and four goals.

The third quarter was almost identical to the first, as the Saints kicked three goals in a row to build another 20-odd point lead.

But once again, the Blues managed to peg them back, with Cripps and Gibbs kicking late goals to make it a 5-point margin at the final break.

The Blues started the final quarter with a purpose, as they got a goal from Patrick Cripps to establish a 2-point lead.

Alas, that would be their last significant score of the match, as the Saints showed why they’re a finals chance in 2017 with a controlled final quarter.

They kicked three goals to close out the game, and a thriller didn’t get the ending it deserved.

Jack Billings ended up with five goals to be best on ground, while the Carlton midfield brigade were very good in defeat.

Final score

St Kilda Saints 12.13.85

Carlton Blues 10.6.66