St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

This Saturday afternoon clash at Etihad sees the eighth-place St Kilda Saints take on the Carlton Blues, with both sides coming off the back of important wins. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2:10pm (AEST).

The Saints were talked up as a top-eight chance during the pre-season, and last weekend’s win over Greater Western Sydney may be the best indication we’ve seen in 2017.

St Kilda weren’t overly impressive over their first six weeks, but a potentially season-defining win over the Giants on Friday night sent them into the eight. A big fourth quarter set up the win, and fans will hope a similar effort is not needed in this one.

The Blues had their sweetest victory of the season last weekend, as they defeated rivals Collingwood in their 125th anniversary game. However, St Kilda are a bigger challenge than the Magpies, and the Blues need another strong showing to get the result.

For St Kilda, Koby Stevens was hit with a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle last weekend, and he’ll be replaced by the more than capable Luke Dunstan. Nathan Wright has been dropped in favour of Maverick Weller, as the Saints start getting their best 22 out on the field. Paddy

McCartin will be forced to play in the VFL yet again this weekend, and it’s looking less likely that the former No.1 pick will play in the AFL anytime soon.

Two changes for the Blues too, dropping Sam Kerridge and Billie Smedts, as Zac Fisher and Jack Silvagni reclaim their spots, giving Carlton an extremely young side.

Prediction

St Kilda might have sprung the upset of the year last weekend, if not for the Kangaroos performance the following day. With a chance to consolidate their spot in the eight, it’s hard to see them dropping this one.

Saints by 38