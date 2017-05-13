St Kilda Saints vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

This Saturday afternoon clash at Etihad sees the eighth-place St Kilda Saints take on the Carlton Blues, with both sides coming off the back of important wins. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2:10pm (AEST).
The Saints were talked up as a top-eight chance during the pre-season, and last weekend’s win over Greater Western Sydney may be the best indication we’ve seen in 2017.
St Kilda weren’t overly impressive over their first six weeks, but a potentially season-defining win over the Giants on Friday night sent them into the eight. A big fourth quarter set up the win, and fans will hope a similar effort is not needed in this one.
The Blues had their sweetest victory of the season last weekend, as they defeated rivals Collingwood in their 125th anniversary game. However, St Kilda are a bigger challenge than the Magpies, and the Blues need another strong showing to get the result.
For St Kilda, Koby Stevens was hit with a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle last weekend, and he’ll be replaced by the more than capable Luke Dunstan. Nathan Wright has been dropped in favour of Maverick Weller, as the Saints start getting their best 22 out on the field. Paddy
McCartin will be forced to play in the VFL yet again this weekend, and it’s looking less likely that the former No.1 pick will play in the AFL anytime soon.
Two changes for the Blues too, dropping Sam Kerridge and Billie Smedts, as Zac Fisher and Jack Silvagni reclaim their spots, giving Carlton an extremely young side.
Prediction
St Kilda might have sprung the upset of the year last weekend, if not for the Kangaroos performance the following day. With a chance to consolidate their spot in the eight, it’s hard to see them dropping this one.
Saints by 38
3:19pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:19pm | ! Report
HALF TIME
A somewhat surprisingly tight contest at Etihad Stadium, as the Saints lead by 4 points going into the main break. Billings has been the best player on the field with 17 touches and 4 goals.
STATS
Disposals: Saints 217-190
Free Kicks: Blues 11-7
Clearances: Blues 15-13
Inside 50: Saints 32-14
Contested Possessions: Saints 70-64
Tackles: Blues 32-22
Hit Outs: Saints 15-12
GOAL KICKERS
Saints: Billings 4, Membrey, Bruce
Blues: J Silvagni 2, Murphy 2, Weitering, C Curnow
AFL FANTASY TOP 5
1. Jack Billings 97
2. Sam Docherty 68
3. Marc Murphy 63
4. Matthew Kreuzer 61
5. Dale Thomas 59
3:21pm
Matto said | 3:21pm | ! Report
What a half by Billings.
3:15pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:15pm | ! Report
BEHIND SAINTS
0′ The Saints go the length of the field here, and Acres should kick a goal, but it’s a brilliant smother from Jack Silvagni. Now Bruce gets some space, but his shot goes off to the left as the siren sounds.
Saints 6.5 41
Blues 6.1 37
3:14pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:14pm | ! Report
0′ Kreuzer gets away with a shove on Longer, and the Blues will go forward. Cripps marks deep inside 50, but he’s tried to play on, and he’s caught holding the footy. Big opportunity wasted.
Saints 6.4 40
Blues 6.1 37
3:12pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:12pm | ! Report
BEHIND SAINTS
2′ Big pack forms at the fall of the ball, and Bruce almost manages to take everybody out. Minchington gets this one in the pocket, and he tries to roll through the miracle goal. It looks pretty good, but it’s just bounced left.
Saints 6.4 40
Blues 6.1 37
3:10pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:10pm | ! Report
GOAL SAINTS
3′ Minchington marks on the 50, and he’ll put a little kick over the top to Billings. He’s shooting for a fourth goal here, and he nails it! Saints are back in front.
Saints 6.3 39
Blues 6.1 37
3:09pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:09pm | ! Report
5′ Jack Steven with a poor kick going forward, and the Blues will chop it off. Jack Silvagni now with a strong mark in the middle of the field, and they eventually get it to Levi Casboult on a strong lead to the 50. Distance shouldn’t be a problem, but he still manages to leave this one short. It was on target as well.
Saints 5.3 33
Blues 6.1 37
3:07pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:07pm | ! Report
5′ Simpson takes a mark in his own goal square, and he’ll come left for the switch. The Blues are out now, but Casboult can’t take the mark at half forward. Not a great kick to be fair, but you want your forwards taking that mark.
Saints 5.3 33
Blues 6.1 37
3:06pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:06pm | ! Report
6′ Rowe misreads the flight of the ball at half back, and that’ll give Nick Riewoldt a sniff. He can’t take clean possession, and he eventually fumbles it over the boundary line. Now a free kick to Kade Simpson, who laid a very good tackle on Acres.
Saints 5.3 33
Blues 6.1 37
3:05pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:05pm | ! Report
GOAL BLUES
7′ Cripps wins the footy well at half forward, and he’ll go inside 50. Kreuzer takes this one at the back, and finds Murphy with the handball. Murphy will step around Billy Longer, and kick the goal!! The Blues hit the front!!
Saints 5.3 33
Blues 6.1 37
3:03pm
Joel Erickson said | 3:03pm | ! Report
8′ Really clever kick coming in from Billings, and Gresham will run onto this one. He’s got an open goal square, but Alex Silvagni will run him down!! Brilliant defensive chase from the veteran.
Saints 5.3 33
Blues 5.1 31