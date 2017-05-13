Time for the media to stop asking Cooper Cronk that question

The media should have worked out by now that Cooper Cronk is his own man.

He’s never going to be bullied into answering any question he doesn’t want to, especially that question on his footballing future.

From the moment the 33-year-old champion halfback dropped his bombshell he was pulling the coat on the Melbourne Storm to move to Sydney to be close to his wife-to-be Tara Rushton, he’s been bombarded by the question.

The veteran of 311 Games for the Storm, 19 Origins, 33 Test caps and still counting, has three options – retire, pick a Sydney club to continue, or switch to rugby, with the World Cup just two years away.

The decision looks like falling is in that order, with Steve Crawley the pivotal man.

For the last two decades, Crawley has been building high quality commentators on television.

The bulk of those 20 years were with Channel Nine where his team of commentators were the length of the straight ahead of the rest of the free-to-air channels.

These days Crawley, renowned as the best judge of media flesh, is doing the same at Fox with a galaxy of stars, and Cronk would be a prize signature.

He’s articulate, with a deep knowledge of what makes rugby league tick, on and off the field. He’s a television natural.

And it would not only be a long and rewarding career, but his future wife is a top class presenter of the round-ball sport.

The Cronks would be on a level playing field – a nice touch.

Retirement would overcome any problems Cronk might face playing without Cameron Smith and Billy Slater – three of the best to ever strap on boots – and close friends.

That leaves rugby. In a selfish way I was rather hoping Crock would switch.

For 50 years I’ve been waiting for another Ken Catchpole, without peer as the greatest rugby halfback I’ve ever seen.

And I’ve waited 25 years for another legendary Wallaby half like Nick Farr-Jones.

I reckon Cooper Crock would be in that bracket if he switched, and the Wallabies could win the 2019 Rugby World Cup with Crock proudly wearing the No 9 jersey.

That’s all a dream.

So instead of watching Cooper Cronk at Twickenham, Stade de France, Ellis Park, and Eden Park, I, like countless thousands, will turn to Fox to see an Immortal-in-waiting strut his stuff on rugby league.

His television talent will be as good as watching him play – only for longer.