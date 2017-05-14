Knights slay Raiders for second win of the year

By Samuel Ashton , 14 May 2017 Samuel Ashton is a Roar Guru

The Newcastle Knights have won a fantastic game here in Newcastle with a 14 point win over a disappointing Raiders outfit.

The first half was close with the teams both starting well, and exchanging point for point.

The first half ended with Newcastle deservedly 10-8 up after playing with some real heart and guts.

The second half started well for the Raiders when they scored to make it 14-10 and many expected them to run off with it.

But the Knights hung on and stayed resilient eventually scoring two tries to give them a 14-point advantage.

The Raiders got one back but the Knights scored again at the death to win 34-20 to give their fans something to cheer about here in Newcastle.

The first half was point for point, with the Knights scoring first. Ross dived in the corner after some scrappy build up work allowed the Knights early points here.

The Raiders responded back though with Cotric scoring in the left hand corner after some shoddy Newcastle defending out wide.

Croker then added two more before Sione Mata’ Utia hit back in the 17th minute.

The second Half started perfectly for the Raiders, with Whitehead scoring early.

However, just when most expected Canberra to run off with it, Newcastle hit back with tries through Wardle and Sione and Peter giving them a 14 point lead.

Cotric hit back for the Raiders but Lamb scored at the death to secure a deserved and famous 14 point win for the Knights.

Final score

Newcastle Knights 34

Canberra Raiders 20