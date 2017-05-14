Spanish Grand Prix: Formula One live race updates, blog

Formula One returns to its heartland as the European season officially commences this weekend, with the running of the Spanish Grand Prix. Join The Roar for a live blog of the race from 10pm AEST.

The traditional start to the European leg of the championship sees all the challengers arrive with a raft of upgrades, with hope of edging out their competition.

Significant updates have been made to the two title protagonists in Mercedes AMG and Ferrari, as they both stand at two wins apiece for 2017.

Sebastian Vettel maintains his lead in the standings, following a disaster of a Russian Grand Prix for Lewis Hamilton – who returns to scene of his infamous first lap clash with ex-teammate Nico Rosberg last year.

As they get set to do battle for the fifth occasion this year, the stage will be the 4.6km Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – a circuit the combatants have had much mileage at from pre-season testing.

The race itself will see 66-laps contested, with Pirelli leaning towards a harder selection of tyres this weekend. The soft, medium and hard rubber will be on hand, with the former two being the preferred race compounds.

An under-pressure Hamilton has struck back, claiming an important 64th career pole position ahead of Vettel in the Ferrari and his Mercedes AMG teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The run to Turn 1 is quite long in Barcelona, so making any gains at the start of the race will be crucial, as passing opportunities are limited during the race.

Last time out in Russia, it was Bottas from that familiar third place on the grid that bolted into the lead and eventually won the race.

Red Bull’s upgrades have seemingly done little to bridge the gap to the front-runners, with fifth and sixth to be the positions 2016 race winner Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo to be racing for.

A surprise result of seventh in qualifying will buoy Spanish superstar Fernando Alonso, as McLaren’s engine troubles continue. Though whether he can see the chequered flag will be another question.

Force India, Williams, Renault, Toro Rosso and Haas all look primed to duke it out in the mid-field once again, with some serious points on the cards for those who take the initiative.

The last ten editions of the Spanish Grand Prix have seen ten different victors. Can we see another driver add their name to the list after 66-laps of grand prix racing?

Tune in from 10pm AEST on The Roar for live blog coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix to find out.