How the recruits and draftees are going: Collingwood (Part 1)

Recently I discussed how Carlton’s recruits and draftees are going. In today’s article I am moving on to a look at how Collingwood’s recruits and draftees are travelling five rounds into 2017.

Daniel Wells: unrestricted free agent from North Melbourne

Wells had an injury-interrupted start to the year and finally made his debut in Round 5 after a strong showing in the twos the previous week, and he had a rest in Round 7. In his three AFL games for the hot ‘n’ cold pies – excuse my pun – he has gained 70 disposals and three goals. It seems like he could play a crucial part for Collingwood for one or two years.

Lynden Dunn: traded from Melbourne with pick 51 for pick 47

Dunn came to Collingwood for more opportunities as well as because the Pies needing more key defenders. He played two VFL games before making his debut in Round 6 in the place of the rested Ben Reid, playing brilliantly and keeping star forward Tom Hawkins to one goal. Since then he has kept Levi Casboult to two goals, but he was outmuscled by current Coleman leader Jeremy Cameron, who kicked six goals. He has played fairly so far in his three games for the Pies.

Chris Mayne: unrestricted free agent from Fremantle

Mayne has been a strong performer for the Dockers over his time, but many questioned the Pies’ decision to sign him on a four-year contract. There are still many questions over his head having played the first three games before being dropped. He didn’t play particularly well in his three games, gaining 36 disposals and two goals. He has improved slightly in the VFL but will need to improve a bit more to get back into the team.

Will Hoskin-Elliott: traded from GWS for Collingwood’s 2017 second round pick

Hoskin-Elliott, like many former Giants, wanted to leave GWS to get more opportunities. He has been quite impressive at his new club, gaining 141 disposals and nine goals across eight games. He looks like a future star for the Pies.

Sam McLarty: pick 30, 2016 AFL Draft

McLarty is a long-term prospect as a tall who can play at either end. He looks promising so far with his effort, including 58 disposals, but he hasn’t slotted any majors in the VFL. He will take a while to develop, but he could certainly be a solid player once he develops.

Callum Brown: pick 35, 2016 AFL Draft – father-son pick, son of Gavin Brown

Brown, being the son of a Collingwood star in Gavin Brown, looks like he has plenty of potential. Across his first five games in the VFL he has gained 106 disposals plus a major, with two 25-plus-disposal showings. He’ll be hoping to break into the senior team at some point this year.

Kayle Kirby: pick 50, 2016 AFL Draft

Kayle Kirby has missed one game of VFL so far but has looked promising five rounds into the season. He has gained 38 disposals and kicked four goals as a forward, and he looks like he could be a strong forward for the Pies in years to come.

Josh Daicos: pick 57, 2016 AFL Draft – father-son pick, son of Peter Daicos

Daicos has been a solid player in the Pies VFL line-up so far, gaining 65 disposals and three goals across four games. He has been playing as a midfielder and also along the half-forward line, and it seems like he could be an impressive player in years to come.

Mitch McCarthy: pick 7, 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

McCarthy is a very tall player, standing at 196 centimetres, and also played basketball in his senior years, but he chose to follow football. He has been playing as a ruckman and defender this year, gaining 21 disposals and 16 hit-outs in the two games he has played. He is looking like a promising player.

Henry Schade: pick 24, 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

Schade has been impressive, restricting his direct opponents to 11 goals overall across his seven opposing players and gaining 95 disposals as well as sneaking a goal in himself. He certainly seems like he could become a great defender in years to come.

Liam Mackie: pick 40, 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

Mackie has been a developing midfielder and defender this year. He has so far gained a total of 67 disposals over five VFL matches. I don’t think he’s going to be a star, but could be a solid player with his blood traits, being cousins with Geelong defender Andrew Mackie.

Max Lynch: pick 51, 2016 AFL Rookie Draft

Lynch is a young developing ruckman who looks promising so far, gaining a total of 42 disposals and winning 47 hit-outs. He seems very promising, but he will find it hard to win a spot as the number one ruckman with Brodie Grundy at his peak.

Those were Collingwood’s recruits and draftees. Comment your thoughts of these players so far, and keep an eye out for the Essendon article up next.