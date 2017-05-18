Round 9 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 18 May 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

The Daniher show puts the Bombers past the Cats

Jesse Hogan to undergo surgery after cancer diagnosis

Perryman delivers greatest rookie interview of all time

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The teams for Round 9 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Geelong Cats vs Western Bulldogs

7:50pm Friday May 19, Simonds Stadium

Geelong Cats

IN: Lachie Henderson, Scott Selwood

OUT: Rhys Stanley (Knee), George Horlin-Smith (Omitted)

Western Bulldogs

IN: Dale Morris, Robert Murphy, Travis Cloke, Mitch Wallis, Tory Dickson

OUT: Tom Liberatore (Omitted), Zaine Cordy (Omitted), Fletcher Roberts (Omitted), Toby McLean (Omitted), Matthew Boyd (Shoulder)

St Kilda Saints vs Sydney Swans

1:45pm Saturday May 20, Etihad Stadium

St Kilda Saints

IN: Daniel McKenzie, Paddy McCartin, Koby Stevens

OUT: Jimmy Webster (Hand), Darren Minchington (Omitted), Josh Bruce (Omitted)

Sydney Swans

IN: Dane Rampe, Gary Rohan, Kurt Tippett

OUT: Sam Naismith (Knee), Jarrad McVeigh (Hamstring), Harry Marsh (Omitted)

GWS Giants vs Richmond Tigers

4:35pm Saturday May 20, Spotless Stadium

GWS Giants

IN: Toby Greene, Harry Perryman

OUT: Stephen Coniglio (Ankle), Harrison Himmelberg (Omitted)

NEW: Harry Perryman

Richmond Tigers

IN: Sam Lloyd, Ivan Soldo, Dion Prestia, Connor Menadue, Shai Bolton

OUT: Jake Batchelor (Omitted), Dan Butler (Groin), Todd Elton (Omitted), Corey Ellis (Omitted), Oleg Markov (Omitted)

NEW: Shai Bolton

Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows

7:25pm Saturday May 20, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

IN: Dayne Beams, Hugh McCluggage, Matthew Hammelmann

OUT: Rohan Bewick (Omitted), Josh Schache (Omitted), Tom Rockliff (Shoulder)

Adelaide Crows

IN: Jake Lever, Jordan Gallucci, Hugh Greenwood

OUT: Troy Menzel (Quad), Josh Jenkins (Omitted), David Mackay (Omitted)

NEW: Jordan Gallucci, Hugh Greenwood

Collingwood Magpies vs Hawthorn Hawks

7:25pm Saturday May 20, MCG

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Adam Treloar

OUT: Ben Reid (Quad)

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Kaiden Brand, Taylor Duryea, Ty Vickery, Brendan Whitecross

OUT: Jack Fitzpatrick (Concussion), Ben Stratton (Knee), Cyril Rioli (Knee), James Frawley (Toe)

Essendon Bombers vs West Coast Eagles

1:10pm Sunday May 21, Etihad Stadium

Essendon Bombers

IN: Tom Bellchambers, Jackson Merrett, Craig Bird

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

West Coast Eagles

IN: Jamie Cripps, Drew Petrie, Jackson Nelson

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

3:20pm Sunday May 21, MCG

Melbourne Demons

IN: Jake Melksham, Alex Neal-Bullen, James Harmes

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Jarrad Waite, Andrew Swallow, Aaron Mullett, Taylor Garner, Declan Mountford

OUT: Trent Dumont (Concussion), Jy Simpkin (AC Joint)

(three to be omitted)

Fremantle Dockers vs Carlton Blues

4:40pm Sunday May 21, Domain Stadium

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Stephen Hill, Tommy Sheridan, Nick Suban

OUT: none

(three to be omitted)

Carlton Blues

IN: Dennis Armfield, Liam Jones, Blaine Boekhorst, David Cuningham

OUT: Simon White (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

BYE: Gold Coast Suns, Port Adelaide Power.

All times are AEST.