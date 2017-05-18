 

Round 9 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By Josh Elliott

    The teams for Round 9 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    Geelong Cats vs Western Bulldogs

    7:50pm Friday May 19, Simonds Stadium

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Lachie Henderson, Scott Selwood
    OUT: Rhys Stanley (Knee), George Horlin-Smith (Omitted)

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Dale Morris, Robert Murphy, Travis Cloke, Mitch Wallis, Tory Dickson
    OUT: Tom Liberatore (Omitted), Zaine Cordy (Omitted), Fletcher Roberts (Omitted), Toby McLean (Omitted), Matthew Boyd (Shoulder)

    St Kilda Saints vs Sydney Swans

    1:45pm Saturday May 20, Etihad Stadium

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Daniel McKenzie, Paddy McCartin, Koby Stevens
    OUT: Jimmy Webster (Hand), Darren Minchington (Omitted), Josh Bruce (Omitted)

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Dane Rampe, Gary Rohan, Kurt Tippett
    OUT: Sam Naismith (Knee), Jarrad McVeigh (Hamstring), Harry Marsh (Omitted)

    GWS Giants vs Richmond Tigers

    4:35pm Saturday May 20, Spotless Stadium

    GWS Giants
    IN: Toby Greene, Harry Perryman
    OUT: Stephen Coniglio (Ankle), Harrison Himmelberg (Omitted)
    NEW: Harry Perryman

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Sam Lloyd, Ivan Soldo, Dion Prestia, Connor Menadue, Shai Bolton
    OUT: Jake Batchelor (Omitted), Dan Butler (Groin), Todd Elton (Omitted), Corey Ellis (Omitted), Oleg Markov (Omitted)
    NEW: Shai Bolton

    Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows

    7:25pm Saturday May 20, Gabba

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Dayne Beams, Hugh McCluggage, Matthew Hammelmann
    OUT: Rohan Bewick (Omitted), Josh Schache (Omitted), Tom Rockliff (Shoulder)

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Jake Lever, Jordan Gallucci, Hugh Greenwood
    OUT: Troy Menzel (Quad), Josh Jenkins (Omitted), David Mackay (Omitted)
    NEW: Jordan Gallucci, Hugh Greenwood

    Collingwood Magpies vs Hawthorn Hawks

    7:25pm Saturday May 20, MCG

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Adam Treloar
    OUT: Ben Reid (Quad)

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Kaiden Brand, Taylor Duryea, Ty Vickery, Brendan Whitecross
    OUT: Jack Fitzpatrick (Concussion), Ben Stratton (Knee), Cyril Rioli (Knee), James Frawley (Toe)

    Essendon Bombers vs West Coast Eagles

    1:10pm Sunday May 21, Etihad Stadium

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Tom Bellchambers, Jackson Merrett, Craig Bird
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Jamie Cripps, Drew Petrie, Jackson Nelson
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

    3:20pm Sunday May 21, MCG

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Jake Melksham, Alex Neal-Bullen, James Harmes
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Jarrad Waite, Andrew Swallow, Aaron Mullett, Taylor Garner, Declan Mountford
    OUT: Trent Dumont (Concussion), Jy Simpkin (AC Joint)

    (three to be omitted)

    Fremantle Dockers vs Carlton Blues

    4:40pm Sunday May 21, Domain Stadium

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Stephen Hill, Tommy Sheridan, Nick Suban
    OUT: none

    (three to be omitted)

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Dennis Armfield, Liam Jones, Blaine Boekhorst, David Cuningham
    OUT: Simon White (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    BYE: Gold Coast Suns, Port Adelaide Power.

    All times are AEST.

