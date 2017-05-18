Round 9 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 9 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
Geelong Cats vs Western Bulldogs
7:50pm Friday May 19, Simonds Stadium
Geelong Cats
IN: Lachie Henderson, Scott Selwood
OUT: Rhys Stanley (Knee), George Horlin-Smith (Omitted)
Western Bulldogs
IN: Dale Morris, Robert Murphy, Travis Cloke, Mitch Wallis, Tory Dickson
OUT: Tom Liberatore (Omitted), Zaine Cordy (Omitted), Fletcher Roberts (Omitted), Toby McLean (Omitted), Matthew Boyd (Shoulder)
St Kilda Saints vs Sydney Swans
1:45pm Saturday May 20, Etihad Stadium
St Kilda Saints
IN: Daniel McKenzie, Paddy McCartin, Koby Stevens
OUT: Jimmy Webster (Hand), Darren Minchington (Omitted), Josh Bruce (Omitted)
Sydney Swans
IN: Dane Rampe, Gary Rohan, Kurt Tippett
OUT: Sam Naismith (Knee), Jarrad McVeigh (Hamstring), Harry Marsh (Omitted)
GWS Giants vs Richmond Tigers
4:35pm Saturday May 20, Spotless Stadium
GWS Giants
IN: Toby Greene, Harry Perryman
OUT: Stephen Coniglio (Ankle), Harrison Himmelberg (Omitted)
NEW: Harry Perryman
Richmond Tigers
IN: Sam Lloyd, Ivan Soldo, Dion Prestia, Connor Menadue, Shai Bolton
OUT: Jake Batchelor (Omitted), Dan Butler (Groin), Todd Elton (Omitted), Corey Ellis (Omitted), Oleg Markov (Omitted)
NEW: Shai Bolton
Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows
7:25pm Saturday May 20, Gabba
Brisbane Lions
IN: Dayne Beams, Hugh McCluggage, Matthew Hammelmann
OUT: Rohan Bewick (Omitted), Josh Schache (Omitted), Tom Rockliff (Shoulder)
Adelaide Crows
IN: Jake Lever, Jordan Gallucci, Hugh Greenwood
OUT: Troy Menzel (Quad), Josh Jenkins (Omitted), David Mackay (Omitted)
NEW: Jordan Gallucci, Hugh Greenwood
Collingwood Magpies vs Hawthorn Hawks
7:25pm Saturday May 20, MCG
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Adam Treloar
OUT: Ben Reid (Quad)
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Kaiden Brand, Taylor Duryea, Ty Vickery, Brendan Whitecross
OUT: Jack Fitzpatrick (Concussion), Ben Stratton (Knee), Cyril Rioli (Knee), James Frawley (Toe)
Essendon Bombers vs West Coast Eagles
1:10pm Sunday May 21, Etihad Stadium
Essendon Bombers
IN: Tom Bellchambers, Jackson Merrett, Craig Bird
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
West Coast Eagles
IN: Jamie Cripps, Drew Petrie, Jackson Nelson
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne Kangaroos
3:20pm Sunday May 21, MCG
Melbourne Demons
IN: Jake Melksham, Alex Neal-Bullen, James Harmes
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Jarrad Waite, Andrew Swallow, Aaron Mullett, Taylor Garner, Declan Mountford
OUT: Trent Dumont (Concussion), Jy Simpkin (AC Joint)
(three to be omitted)
Fremantle Dockers vs Carlton Blues
4:40pm Sunday May 21, Domain Stadium
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Stephen Hill, Tommy Sheridan, Nick Suban
OUT: none
(three to be omitted)
Carlton Blues
IN: Dennis Armfield, Liam Jones, Blaine Boekhorst, David Cuningham
OUT: Simon White (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
BYE: Gold Coast Suns, Port Adelaide Power.
All times are AEST.